Anne Hathaway attended Thursday night’s premiere of the highly anticipated rom-com anthology series “Modern Love,” but if you ask us, the actress was the main attraction — at least before the show started.

The 36-year-old, who’s currently pregnant with her second child, walked the red carpet in style in a stunning two-piece white ensemble.

Though Hathaway herself is more inclined to say she “waddled” in style.

Anne Hathaway looked picture perfect at Amazon's "Modern Love" premiere on October 10, 2019 in New York City. Getty Images

“When you're this pregnant, you have no choice but to saunter. Like it's either a saunter or a waddle," she told Entertainment Tonight before the big event. “So if you slow the waddle down, you can sometimes manage a saunter."

But walk, waddle or saunter, she looked amazing.

Anne Hathaway wore a stunning off-white and white combo at the Museum of Modern Love pop-up venue. AP

Hathaway wore a flowing peplum blouse in off-white that draped over one shoulder, and she paired it with bright white trousers and gold accessories.

As for the glow and energy she showcased Thursday night, she chalked that up to good timing.

The soon-to-be mom of two stars in one episode of the rom-com anthology "Modern Love." AFP / Getty Images

“I'm at the stage where some days you're a little bit more tired, some days you wake up and you have so much energy and today is one of those days,” she said. “So timing is going very well.”

But this isn’t the first time she’s made a fashionably glowing appearance during her pregnancy.

In August, the Oscar winner debuted her baby bump at the Broadway opening for “Sea Wall/A Life,” wearing a fuchsia cutout dress made just for her — and for the baby on-board.

Anne Hathaway attended the Broadway premiere of "Sea Wall/A Life" at The Hudson Theatre on August 8, 2019 in New York City. Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

Designer Brandon Maxwell created that custom look, and he even included a hidden detail for the star.

Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, who wed in 2012, have a 3-year-old son named Jonathan. At the “Modern Love" event, she told People about the kindest thing Johnathan ever did for her.

“I can’t help but think my son, you know, my labor was very quick with him,” she said. “That was pretty kind.”

Here’s hoping she can say the same about baby No. 2 soon.