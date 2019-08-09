Anne Hathaway just debuted her baby bump on the red carpet, and she did it in style!

The "Ocean's 8" star attended the Broadway opening for "Sea Wall/A Life" Thursday night decked out in a fuchsia cutout dress created just for her — and her precious cargo.

Anne Hathaway attends "Sea Wall / A Life" Broadway Opening Night at The Hudson Theatre on August 08, 2019, in New York City. Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

Designer Brandon Maxwell crafted the tea-length halter dress, but the eye-catching cut and the striking jewel-tone weren't the only things that made it such a special maternity look.

As Hathaway later revealed on Instagram, the dress also contained a hidden message inside.

Just below his standard maker's mark, Maxwell added another label that simply read, "Anne + 1," and it was a touch that delighted the 36-year-old actress.

"@brandonmaxwell, as if it wasn’t enough you custom-made me and the bump a knockout dress, you put this tag in it. Thank you, new friend."

It's obvious that Maxwell, who in his own Instagram post referred to Hathaway as a "gorgeous mama to be and positively one of the nicest people on planet earth," was only too happy to oblige.

"One of the greatest joys of our job is getting to work with expectant mothers during this special period in their lives, especially because we have a few new moms at our office!" he wrote alongside one of the red carpet photos.

Hathaway and "the bump" weren't alone for the Broadway night out. Her husband, Adam Shulman, was right by her side.

Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway pose side-by-side at the opening night of "Sea Wall/The Life" on Broadway. Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

This bundle of joy on the way will be the second child for the couple, who wed in 2012. They also have a 2-year-old son named Jonathan.

Hathaway revealed the news about baby No. 2 last month.

"It's not for a movie... #2," she wrote alongside a black-and-white selfie.

And then the soon-to-be mom of two, who's been open about her own fertility struggles, added, "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."