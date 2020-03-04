Body-positive advocates are pushing for greater representation on fashion runways — and some brands are listening.

Chanel ended Paris Fashion Week by featuring a plus-size model in their runway show for the first time in nearly a decade. The model, Jill Kortleve, celebrated the barrier-breaking moment with a sweet and excited Instagram post.

"I can't believe this just happened," she wrote. "To end this fashion month, I walked my first fashion show for @chanelofficial. I'm so thankful for this moment to happen and for everybody who made this happen; There's a much needed change happening on the runway and I'm proud and feel grateful to be a part of it."

The Dutch-born model shared a photo of herself and two videos of the runway walk. She wore a glamorous black velvet jacket and pearl-detailed trousers.

"I truly hope that in the future I get to see and work with many more models who used to not fit the briefing," Kortleve continued. "This whole month has been a dream and I never expected that it was even possible for me to walk on the runway, let alone be included in the amazing shows this season. Thank you. My heart is filled with gratitude and love."

The last time a plus-size model walked the Chanel runway was in 2010 when model Crystal Renn appeared in the brand's "Cruise 2011" show.

Kortleve also appeared on the runway in Milan in February when Fendi cast plus-size models for the first time in the prestigious fashion house's history. On the Fendi runway, Kortleve was joined by fellow plus-size model Paloma Elsesser.

Throughout fashion month — which began in February and includes shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris — Kortleve also appeared on runways for Alexander McQueen and Valentino.

On Instagram, fans and followers filled Kortleve's comments with messages of support.

"Insane! I'm so proud of you!" wrote model Felicity Hayward, who boycotted London Fashion Week over the lack of body diversity.

"Yesss much needed change!!! On fire Jill" added model Alessandra Garcia.

Even though the runway shows that make up fashion month have come to an end, we're sure to be seeing much more of Kortleve: Ashort video posted to her Instagram story showed her apparently getting ready to appear for a shoot for Vogue Japan.