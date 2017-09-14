Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Forget the filters and "perfect" posts — TODAY Style is getting real! This week is all about being honest, authentic, transparent and, well, real about everything from wrinkles and body image to dressing room anxiety and aging. Use the hashtag #RealWomenHave _____ to share the topic about which YOU want to get real.

Feeling confident in your body is a lot easier said than done — even for a model.

That's why curve model La'Tecia Thomas has made it her mission to inspire women to love the skin they're in by using her Instagram as a platform for body positivity.

In January, she posted side-by-side photos of herself that instantly created a stir on social media.

The photo on the left was a retouched picture from a photo shoot. The one on the right was shot around the same time, but without editing.

"In this instance I can’t even compare myself to myself," Thomas wrote. "If I can’t be that person on the left (which is absurd because it’s me) then I can only imagine the effect this has on women.

"I think both images are beautiful but be realistic with yourself," she continued, "you don’t need to look a certain way to be appreciated and know that you’re worthy."