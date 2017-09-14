Get Stuff We Love

Curve model opens up about Photoshop: 'I can't even compare myself to myself'

The images you see are not an accurate depiction of how women actually look.

by Jordan Muto / / Source: TODAY
"If I can't be that person on the left (which is absurd because it's me) then I can only imagine the effect this has on women."La'Tecia Thomas/Instagram /

Forget the filters and "perfect" posts — TODAY Style is getting real! This week is all about being honest, authentic, transparent and, well, real about everything from wrinkles and body image to dressing room anxiety and aging. Use the hashtag #RealWomenHave _____ to share the topic about which YOU want to get real.

Feeling confident in your body is a lot easier said than done — even for a model.

That's why curve model La'Tecia Thomas has made it her mission to inspire women to love the skin they're in by using her Instagram as a platform for body positivity.

In January, she posted side-by-side photos of herself that instantly created a stir on social media.

What you see online or in the media isn’t always the complete truth. This is not about putting anyone on blast but moreso a reminder to not compare yourself to anyone else. In this instance I can’t even compare myself to myself. These photos were shot around the same time; one obviously retouched and the other not. - When I look at the left images I’m like damn can I please look like that and its Fk$!n ME!?! If I can’t be that person on the left (which is absurd because it’s me) then I can only imagine the effect this has on women. I think my big arms, my cellulite, my back rolls, the dimples on my butt look fine in the natural shot. I can’t always have control of what other people do to my images but on my page I’m always going to keep it 100 with you. I think both images are beautiful but be realistic with yourself, you don’t need to look a certain way to be appreciated and know that you’re worthy.

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

The photo on the left was a retouched picture from a photo shoot. The one on the right was shot around the same time, but without editing.

"In this instance I can’t even compare myself to myself," Thomas wrote. "If I can’t be that person on the left (which is absurd because it’s me) then I can only imagine the effect this has on women.

"I think both images are beautiful but be realistic with yourself," she continued, "you don’t need to look a certain way to be appreciated and know that you’re worthy."

Thomas told TODAY Style that her goal was to show women that the images they see, even in "inclusive" ads and magazines, aren't realistic. She predicts something like 95 percent of the work she does is filtered in some way.

Don’t believe everything you see on the internet and in the media. Both of these images are of myself, The one on the left is UNRETOUCHED. The one on the right- I conveniently put into face tune and completely manipulated my body in under 3 minutes. The purpose of this post is not to discredit anyone that you look up to, however I wanted to show you just how easy it is to create ones idea of ‘perfection’ with something as easy to access such as your smart phone device. It’s important for me to encourage anyone that is willing to listen, to not make any comparisons between themselves and anyone else. People will only show you their best versions of themselves and that’s completely okay as long as YOU are aware that YOU are equally worthy, beautiful, talented, intelligent and down right AMAZING! I am content with who I am and how I look and I personally refuse to adhere to socially constructed ideas of beauty and I encourage you all to do the same 🌻

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

"I have a body that is what it is, and I want people to know this is how it is," Thomas said, pointing out that she's had cellulite since she was at least 12-years-old.

"If I'm not going to get used it to now, then I'm never going to," she said.

Plus, as Thomas points out, relatable images make sense from a business perspective. If she sees someone cellulite or back fat looking great in an item, Thomas said, then she has a better idea of how it will likely look on her.

But she wasn't always so self-assured. As someone who has struggled with her own body insecurities feeling through the years, Thomas understands how difficult it can be to find that self-confidence.

Wanting share with you all again that it’s important to love yourself regardless of your size. I loathed how I looked on the left, and yes that is ME in both pictures. I was insecure, I compared my self to other women, constantly put myself down and never felt good enough, I’d rather be caught dead than seen in a swimsuit. The difference now other than the obvious is that I’m in a different mindset. I’m not saying that you will be happier on the opposite spectrum but I think it’s important to have a positive relationship between your mind and your body first and foremost at whatever size you may be. Also just a side note- I’m beyond grateful for the love and support from half a milli of you🙀! I love hearing your stories, you are the reason why I do what I do 💛🌻

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

"My number one thing is not to compare yourself to anyone else and love and accept yourself for who you are. The minute that women stop doing that it will change everything in society," she said. "I look in the mirror and I am happy with the way I look. It doesn't matter what size you are, it's about having that positive mind-and-body connection and learning to love yourself."

