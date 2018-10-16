The 3 products Rebel Wilson uses for gorgeous blond hair

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

For Rebel Wilson, plus-sized is anything but a dirty word.

"If you do an exam, you can get an A. But if you get an A-plus, that’s better. I look at the plus as better," the star said at an event to preview her Rebel Wilson X Angels holiday collection with plus-size retail service Dia & Co.

In person, Wilson is the full package. She acts, sings, designs, has a dry sense of humor and, of course, owns that flawless golden hair.

So how does she keep her hair so on point? We had to ask.

UNITE Hair Blonda Shampoo, $29, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Walmart also carries the product.

"I like Unite Blonda toning shampoo. It’s bright purple. Watch out though or it still stain your bathroom. It keeps the blonde looking nice," said Wilson.

Kevin Murphy Fresh Hair Dry Cleaning Spray, $31, Amazon

Also get it at Jet.com.

"I use this dry shampoo by Kevin Murphy. It smells delicious and is beautiful," she said.

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment, $28, Amazon

It's also sold at Nordstrom.

"You know what I’ve been doing? Olaplex treatments. I literally did one at 3 p.m. today," Wilson said of the hair-strengthening product. "You just put it in your hair and do other stuff. When I’m outside, I put it in my hair," she said.

As for her clothing line, Wilson is hands-on. Quite literally. "I touch them all and sometimes I smell them," she says of her tops, jeans and dresses.

She said she feels the most confident and beautiful "when I’m wearing what I call body-con clothes, which celebrate your curves and don’t hide them."

So, she makes clothing that reflect her.

"This is who I am. I can’t be making clothes that are tent-like. My style is much more body-con. I don’t want to try to hide anything," she said.

And now, top designers are finally seeing her point of view.

"It’s a bit different now. Givenchy is making a custom outfit for an event next week. That has not happened before. There’s been some great designers but it’s still hard to find the jeans that are good-quality and a great fit. You’d be amazed," she said.

Count us in.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!