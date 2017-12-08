The lob, aka the long bob, is a blunt shoulder-sweeping style for all occasions.

It's long enough for an up-do, short enough to wear down without much fuss, and its versatility makes it perfectly suitable for royalty — or a close relation.

Sisterly style: Pippa Middleton debuted her new look at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children on Tuesday, while the former Kate Middleton showed off a slightly longer lob over the summer at Wimbledon. AP / Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted her own lob look over the summer, and earlier this week, Pippa Middleton followed in her sibling's footsteps.

Of course, we can't say for sure that Middleton turned to her big sister for inspiration, but we can say that her fresh style is a fashionable change.

Earlier today BHF Ambassador Pippa Middleton visited young heart patients at Bristol Royal Children's Hospital to hear their stories and support our Christmas campaign to raise over half a million pounds towards research into congenital heart disease. https://t.co/W2wqhqrfOf pic.twitter.com/z4B5xtP2et — BHF (@TheBHF) December 5, 2017

While Duchess Kate wore the easy-breezy cut at Wimbledon back in July, Middleton was still sporting her longer locks pulled back in a classic ponytail.

Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, 05 July 2017. EPA

Of course, there's another brunette with even longer locks in royal circles these days — Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle arrives at the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Maybe Middleton wanted to stand out from the royal-to-be with her lob — all while looking just a bit more like one already-royal.

No matter what the reason, it suits her. In fact, we've yet to see anyone who can't work the lob.