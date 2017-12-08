The lob, aka the long bob, is a blunt shoulder-sweeping style for all occasions.
It's long enough for an up-do, short enough to wear down without much fuss, and its versatility makes it perfectly suitable for royalty — or a close relation.
The Duchess of Cambridge debuted her own lob look over the summer, and earlier this week, Pippa Middleton followed in her sibling's footsteps.
Of course, we can't say for sure that Middleton turned to her big sister for inspiration, but we can say that her fresh style is a fashionable change.
While Duchess Kate wore the easy-breezy cut at Wimbledon back in July, Middleton was still sporting her longer locks pulled back in a classic ponytail.
Of course, there's another brunette with even longer locks in royal circles these days — Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle.
Maybe Middleton wanted to stand out from the royal-to-be with her lob — all while looking just a bit more like one already-royal.
No matter what the reason, it suits her. In fact, we've yet to see anyone who can't work the lob.