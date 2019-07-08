Pippa Middleton looks pretty in pink at Wimbledon!

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister attended Day 7 of the British tennis tournament, accompanied by her brother, James Middleton.

This pale pink shade is also a favorite of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Philip Toscano / Getty Images

Middleton, 35, sported a pale pink Stella McCartney dress topped off with a color-coordinated hat. Her brother also looked chic and oh-so-British in a double-breasted suit and tasseled loafers.

The sister and brother made a stylish pair! Philip Toscano / Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton’s younger sister completed her look with tan sandals and a straw clutch.

Once in the stands, both siblings donned sunglasses as they took in the tennis from the royal box.

Pippa Middleton is an avid tennis fan. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Middleton is a big tennis fan and an avid player herself. She even played throughout her pregnancy, as she revealed in an article last year for the British publication Waitrose Weekly. She joked that playing while pregnant had some unexpected advantages.

“The opposition can get distracted if they know they're matched against someone pregnant (showing good manners),” she wrote. “So in the spirit of competition — now is the time to make the most of them holding back!"

Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance comes soon after her sister visited the famed tournament. Last week, the duchess arrived at Wimbledon in a white, buttoned dress with a bow belt.

She looks lovely in white! Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon last week, stopping by to watch her friend Serena Williams face off against opponent Kaja Juvan.

The Duchess of Sussex cheered on her good friend, Serena Williams. Mike Egerton / PA Images via Getty Images

She kept things casual yet chic in jeans, a black top and white blazer.

A passion for tennis clearly runs in the royal family!