Feb. 27, 2019, 11:04 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

Pippa Middleton made her first official post-baby appearance on Wednesday night, and she looked positively radiant!

Middleton was photographed on the red carpet four months after welcoming her baby boy. Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge attended The Beating Hearts Ball in London in support of the British Heart Foundation. Her colorful floor-length Alice Temperley dress was perfectly paired with a bright red clutch.

She attended the event in her roles as honorary gala chair and British Heart Foundation ambassador.

Middleton wore a colorful dress for the occasion. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Middleton, 35, gave birth to a baby boy on Oct. 15, her first child with husband James Matthews.

"Everyone is delighted and Mother and baby are doing well," a rep for Middleton said at the time.

Though Wednesday marked her first official appearance since becoming a mom, Middleton was previously photographed with her husband in early January during a vacation in St. Barts.

On the same day Middleton attended the London gala, her sister Kate made her own fashion statements with a bold red coat and later a mint green dress during a visit to Northern Ireland.