Pippa Middleton made her first official post-baby appearance on Wednesday night, and she looked positively radiant!
The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge attended The Beating Hearts Ball in London in support of the British Heart Foundation. Her colorful floor-length Alice Temperley dress was perfectly paired with a bright red clutch.
She attended the event in her roles as honorary gala chair and British Heart Foundation ambassador.
Middleton, 35, gave birth to a baby boy on Oct. 15, her first child with husband James Matthews.
"Everyone is delighted and Mother and baby are doing well," a rep for Middleton said at the time.
Though Wednesday marked her first official appearance since becoming a mom, Middleton was previously photographed with her husband in early January during a vacation in St. Barts.
On the same day Middleton attended the London gala, her sister Kate made her own fashion statements with a bold red coat and later a mint green dress during a visit to Northern Ireland.