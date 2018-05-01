Get Stuff We Love
Pippa Middleton scored big at Wimbledon on Thursday — without ever hitting the grass.
The 34-year-old, who's expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, attended the fourth day of the prestigious tennis championships and showed off her warm-weather style with a perfect match: a lightweight dress and a strappy espadrille wedge.
The mom-to-be wore a white broderie anglaise dress designed by Anna Mason London and paired that eyelet look with the light blue summer shoes. She stepped out with her younger brother, James, 31, who also chose a white-and-blue combo for the event.
If Middleton's airy and chic style seems familiar, that might be because her older sister, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out in espadrilles and a similarly light sundress from Zara just last month. The duchess had attended the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, England, playing out in the grass with two of her three children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Of course, a love for stylishly breezy summer looks isn't the only thing these two sisters have in common; They're both big fans of Wimbledon, and have both been fixtures at the event over the years.
Back in 2012, Middleton had one of the best seats in the house as she sat alongside Duchess Kate, holding court in the royal box.
At last year's tournament, Middleton, arriving again with brother James, stunned a beautiful, pale pink lace ensemble by designer Self Portrait. To say the least, she always aces it!