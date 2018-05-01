Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Pippa Middleton scored big at Wimbledon on Thursday — without ever hitting the grass.

The 34-year-old, who's expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, attended the fourth day of the prestigious tennis championships and showed off her warm-weather style with a perfect match: a lightweight dress and a strappy espadrille wedge.

Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton arrive at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, England. Karwai Tang / WireImage

The mom-to-be wore a white broderie anglaise dress designed by Anna Mason London and paired that eyelet look with the light blue summer shoes. She stepped out with her younger brother, James, 31, who also chose a white-and-blue combo for the event.

Pippa and brother James enjoy the games on the grass court at day four of Wimbledon. Karwai Tang / WireImage

If Middleton's airy and chic style seems familiar, that might be because her older sister, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out in espadrilles and a similarly light sundress from Zara just last month. The duchess had attended the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, England, playing out in the grass with two of her three children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Aww! Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and daughter Princess Charlotte are adorable playing in the grass. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

Of course, a love for stylishly breezy summer looks isn't the only thing these two sisters have in common; They're both big fans of Wimbledon, and have both been fixtures at the event over the years.

The Duchess of Cambridge and sister Pippa Middleton sit in the royal box during the 2012 Wimbledon championships. Adam Davy / Getty Images

Back in 2012, Middleton had one of the best seats in the house as she sat alongside Duchess Kate, holding court in the royal box.

At last year's tournament, Middleton, arriving again with brother James, stunned a beautiful, pale pink lace ensemble by designer Self Portrait. To say the least, she always aces it!