Pink and her family were all business when they arrived to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in matching three-piece suits.
The pop superstar, her husband Carey Hart and their daughter, Willow Sage, 6, brought new meaning to #familygoals when they got the party started in seriously dapper style. (We're assuming baby boy Jameson, 7 months, was at home rocking a pinstriped onesie.)
It's a big night for the 37-year-old singer, who will perform her brand-new single "What About Us," and also accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the night's highest honor.
With that career-spanning award, Pink joins the ranks of luminaries like Beyoncé, Madonna, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Rihanna.
The family's adorable suits were a far cry from the racy outfit Pink wore in a pic Hart shared on Instagram earlier in the day.
To show his pride in his lady, Hart crafted a handmade MTV Moon Personaward for her, gushing in the comments, "Looking forward to watching wifey @pink kill the #VMAs tonight, and get her well-deserved Vanguard award."
Pink's just the latest celeb to rock a suit on the red carpet. "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood sported a tux to the Golden Globes earlier this year — and we hope the trend continues to catch on!