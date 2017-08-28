share tweet pin email

Pink and her family were all business when they arrived to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in matching three-piece suits.

Rich Fury / Getty Images Pink, husband Carey Hart, and their daughter, Willow Sage, wore matching suits on the VMAs red carpet.

The pop superstar, her husband Carey Hart and their daughter, Willow Sage, 6, brought new meaning to #familygoals when they got the party started in seriously dapper style. (We're assuming baby boy Jameson, 7 months, was at home rocking a pinstriped onesie.)

Kevin Mazur / WireImage The singer will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the night's biggest honor.

It's a big night for the 37-year-old singer, who will perform her brand-new single "What About Us," and also accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the night's highest honor.

With that career-spanning award, Pink joins the ranks of luminaries like Beyoncé, Madonna, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Rihanna.

Happy I won't be making a moon man tonight 😂. Looking forward to watching wifey @pink kill the #VMAs tonight, and get her well deserved Vanguard award. A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

The family's adorable suits were a far cry from the racy outfit Pink wore in a pic Hart shared on Instagram earlier in the day.

To show his pride in his lady, Hart crafted a handmade MTV Moon Personaward for her, gushing in the comments, "Looking forward to watching wifey @pink kill the #VMAs tonight, and get her well-deserved Vanguard award."

Pink's just the latest celeb to rock a suit on the red carpet. "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood sported a tux to the Golden Globes earlier this year — and we hope the trend continues to catch on!