Pink shares candid letter to self about aging 'the ol' fashioned way'

No plastic surgery for Pink!

The 40-year-old Grammy winner took to Twitter on Monday to share a candid letter to herself about aging "the ol' fashioned way."

Pink penned an open letter to herself about how she intends to age naturally. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic/Getty Images file

"Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger ... You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yeah you idiot ... u smoked," she wrote.

Even though she's been tempted by cosmetic surgery, the "What About Us" singer said she'd much rather grow old naturally.

"Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling ... and their face doesn’t move. I’m (sic) cannot get behind it. I just can’t," she shared.

Besides, the singer joked, "I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry."

The mom of two went on to say she's grateful she's never relied on her appearance to achieve success and stardom.

"I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks. I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face," she wrote.

"So get on board," she added, "cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s--- at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss."

Pink's open letter struck a chord with fellow singer Kelly Clarkson, 37, who shared a part of it with her own fans.

"I feel you ... except for, you know, the flying through the air thing," the "American Idol" alum joked.

"You know what," Clarkson added. "I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe. I’ve always enjoyed teamwork."

Pink and Kelly Clarkson embrace after their show-stopping duet at the 2017 American Music Awards. Lester Cohen / WireImage/Getty Images file

Pink's fans responded by telling her not to worry so much, that she's been gorgeous — inside and out —at every age.

"I've got 10 years on you!! I earned every wrinkle, grey hair, stiff bone and muscle ...they are all ME!!" one wrote, adding, "You are perfect just the way you are!!"

"Funny, I was just looking at photos at Jameson's event, and thinking how naturally beautiful you always are! Glowing ... to be honest!" another gushed.

"Love you girl for what you bring, not your wrinkles or funny nose," another chimed in. "Stay you!!!"