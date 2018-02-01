Physicians Formula 'sincerely apologizes' for Instagram post after backlash

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

What’s wrong with this picture?

Well, a lot — according to shoppers who criticized the makeup brand Physicians Formula for failing to represent a diversity of skin tones in two recent Instagram posts.

In the photos, Physicians Formula showed swatches from its new Butter Highlighters palettes on a range of skin tones … a very small range, that is.

People definitely noticed that the skin tones of the five models’ arms only spanned from very pale to slightly tan.

“Are these supposed to be different skin tones or what because those arms look the same to me,” one commenter said.

“Is that the darkest model you can get?? Do better,” another user wrote.

The new palettes come in light/medium and medium/deep versions, but fans weren’t happy that the highlighters were only swatched on lighter skin shades (or, as one user put it, “fifty shades of white.”)

“This is complete nonsense,” one woman wrote. “These will look ashy on anyone darker than medium skin tone.”

Several users argued that the ad marginalizes people with darker skin, with comments ranging from “So darker skin women don't exist or don't matter?” to “Shame on you for continuing to ignore POC (people of color).”

Physicians Formula has apologized for the lack of diversity in the photos, and the company has been responding individually to people’s complaints on Instagram, promising to do better.

The brand also issued a statement of apology in its Instagram story.

“Our recent Instagram post for our new Butter Highlighter shades fell short of delivering our promise to represent all our fans,” the statement reads. “For that, we sincerely apologize. This was an oversight and not indicative of the brand, the brand holders, the future of the brand, nor even of our daily social voice.

“We know personally how important it is to create products for all, and we strive towards this goal every day. We will continue to work to voice this goal in our social platforms in more transparency moving forward.”

TODAY Style reached out to Physicians Formula for additional comment and will update this post if they respond.