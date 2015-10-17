Photoshop fail? Meghan Markle's freckles are missing on this magazine cover

The cover of the December issue of Elle France features royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle, but there seems to be something missing.

While Prince Harry's fiancée looks picture perfect in a chambray top and an A-line swing skirt, her always-fashionable freckles are nowhere to be seen in the shot.

Meghan Markle est en couverture de ELLE cette semaine. #meghanmarkle #buckingham #covergirl #ellefrance #ellemagazine #princeharry #ELLEenKiosque A post shared by ELLE (@ellefr) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:49am PST

Eagle-eyed fans on social media noticed the missing spots, and there's no doubt Markle would have noticed, too. The actress and activist has been vocal about her feelings when it comes to magazines that attempt to clear up her freckle-filled complexion.

In April, she told Allure, "To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot."

A recent cover shoot with Vanity Fair proved how needless such edits are, and it showed off just how lovely Markle looks when her natural beauty is allowed to shine through.

But fans accusing Elle France of removing Markle's freckles may be slightly off the mark.

While the photo on the cover of the magazine certainly appears to be overly smoothed, it also appeared that way when it first ran in another magazine — two years ago.

Rather than running with an original shot, Elle France used a photo first featured in Gritty Pretty magazine back in 2015. Other photos that accompanied that one in the Australian fashion mag were similarly sans freckles, too.

Here's hoping magazines that feature photos of the star in the future won't hide one of her best features.