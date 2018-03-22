Get Stuff We Love

Elizabeth Olsen is barely recognizable on this new magazine cover

Photoshop fail? Fans aren't pleased with a new magazine cover featuring the actress and her "Infinity War" co-stars — if they even recognize her at all.

by Rheana Murray / / Source: TODAY
This is the Elizabeth Olsen we know and love!Getty Images

Superpowers can't save her from a bad photo-editing job!

Elizabeth Olsen is questioning an image that appears on the latest cover of Empire magazine, featuring the actress alongside her "Avengers: Infinity War" co-stars.

"Does this look like me?" she asked on Instagram, sharing a photo of the cover.

The resounding response? Nope.

"Honestly didn't realize it was you," one person wrote.

"Nope, why would they do that?" another asked.

The magazine told TODAY Style in a statement that it didn't alter the image.

"Empire magazine did not make any alterations to the 'Avengers: Infinity War' artwork, supplied to them by Disney and Marvel Studios, that appears on the May 2018 cover," a spokesperson said.

Disney and Marvel Studios have not yet replied to TODAY Style's request for comment.

 Olsen is part of an all-star cast for "Avengers: Infinity War" that also includes Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo and Paul Rudd. Marvel Studios

The image in question is on one of six covers of Empire magazine's May issue, which honors the 10th anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is on newsstands now.

"Infinity War" is the latest installment of the "Avengers" franchise, out in theaters on April 27. Olsen plays Scarlet Witch in the movies.

The 29-year-old actress hasn't elaborated on her thoughts about the image beyond her Instagram post, but fans have made it clear that they prefer Olsen as she usually is: real and without a heavy dose of editing.

