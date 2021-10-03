Pete Davidson brutally roasts his own look from this year's Met Gala

Pete Davidson is standing by the knee-length dress he wore to the Met Gala last month, a fashion choice that surprised fans of the star, known for his tattoos and casual aesthetic.

The "Saturday Night Live" cast member, 27, joked about his Thom Browne ensemble in an appearance on "Weekend Update" during last night's season 47 premiere of the iconic sketch show.

"It was amazing. I got to go to the coolest even of the year, and I can now say I've been in a museum," he joked to "Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost.

"I don't know why (people were commenting on my outfit)," he continued. "That's a cool dress. I look like James Bond at his quinceañera. I look like if one of the three blind mice sold fentanyl."

Pete Davidson sporting American designer Thom Browne at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

"The truth is I already wear a dress and paint my nails sometimes just because I love making my uncles uncomfortable. ... When my Uncle Steve saw it, he was like, 'Hey I don't get it, but whatever makes you happy. You're still welcome in my house, I'll just put the seat down when you're over."

Davidson then joked that his uncle thinks people will assume he's gay because he wore a dress.

"He grew up in the '80s, which is somehow the gayest and most homophobic generation of all time," he quipped. "All the songs were about the boys and how they're back in town. Also his favorite movie is 'Top Gun.' That's as close to a movie about men being in love with each other that the '80s allowed. It's like 'Brokeback' in the sky."

To round out the dress jokes, the "King of Staten Island" actor added, "I look like Tilda Swinton on casual Friday."

Fans of "SNL" seemed to really love Davidson's "Weekend Update" segment.

"Pete was really on a roll tonight," one person wrote on YouTube. "These were some back to back HILARIOUS one-liners."

Another fan added, "That line about the 80s being the most homophobic and gayest era in history is next next level."

"Pete Davidson on the Met Gala is EXACTLY what I needed," commented one person.

TODAY chose Davidson as one of the best dressed stars at the event where celebrities famously show off their most eccentric looks. He paired the column-style frock with a white mackintosh overcoat with black grosgrain tipping, painted nails, mismatched socks and sunglasses. The dress also had hidden touches that honored his father, a firefighter who died in 9/11.