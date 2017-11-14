People magazine names 'This Is Us' men the Sexiest Cast Alive because of course

"This Is Us" is it!

While they're all head-turners as far as we're concerned, People selected three stars to highlight — the show's trio of leading men — for their special annual issue.

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall on "This Is Us." NBC

Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), Sterling K. Brown (Randall) and Justin Hartley (Kevin) spoke to magazine about the honor.

"We just try to be as sexy as possible," Brown said when they gathered for a photo shoot.

"Sterl, you don't need to try, man. You just are," Ventimiglia shot back.

It's clear they were having some tongue-in-cheek fun about the it all, but they got serious — briefly.

"I think being sexy is just being comfortable in your skin, and these two cats are very comfortable in their skin," Brown said of his co-stars.

Ventimiglia said that he believes humor, confidence and kindness are key. Oh, and "stubble."

As for Hartley, he agreed and deadpanned, "Stubble and forgiveness, that's my mantra.