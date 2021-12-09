'Normalize wearing wedding dresses again': Peloton instructor rewears gown at party

Robin Arzón just proved that wedding dresses were meant to be enjoyed, and not sealed away in a box after just one use.

On Thursday, the Peloton instructor shared several photos of herself rocking her wedding dress, and we're totally here for it.

"Normalize wearing wedding dresses again. 👰🏻‍♀️ Mom & Dad stepped out in a velvet tux & one of my @reemacra wedding gowns (I wore 2)," the mom of one, who got married in 2019, wrote on Instagram.

In the first photo, the fitness expert can be seen sitting on a golden bench in the two-piece dress that features a crop top and a matching skirt with beading. Arzón wore her long brown locks in a sleek braid and accessorized with a striking pair of white pointy pumps from Sarah Jessica Parker's shoe collection.

The Peloton instructor, who is also a vice president at the company, was joined by her husband, Drew Butler, who looked spiffy in a velvet tuxedo and matching loafers.

The happy couple looked stunning. @robinnyc / Instagram

"Because wedding dresses are special and expensive. We make the rules and set the standard," Arzón told TODAY via email about her decision to rewear the dress. "Our celebrations don't need to be contained to one day. No time in joy is wasted and my dress brings me joy."

Arzón's followers seemed to dig the look and called her a "queen" and "rock star" for breaking out her wedding dress just for fun. Some of her fans also chimed in to say they've done the same thing before.

"I wore my wedding dress three times 😂," one wrote. Another commented, "We (wore) ours to dinner & the movies."

In fact, this isn't the first time Arzón rewore a dress from her big day: In 2019, she rocked her first wedding dress at a gala.

"When @theknot invite says 'dress code: white' you wear your MF @reemacra wedding dress, honey. #theknotgala," she wrote at the time.

The fitness pro joins a fun crew of ladies who have stepped into their stunning wedding gowns on more than one occasion.

Some women opt to wear their special dress to celebrate an anniversary, like Carol Bates, who wore hers on her wedding day in 1957 and 60 years later in 2017. Others, like Samantha Burns, who spoke to TODAY in 2016 about her love for her dress, opt to wear it once a year to keep the memory of their wedding day alive.

In 2019, actor Audrey Moore asked both members of her bridal party and female wedding guests to rewear their own wedding gowns when she hosted her "fairy-tale-meets-amusement-park" themed nuptials.

"I'm the last of my friends to be married, and I went to most of their weddings. They're all such beautiful women inside and out, and I had heard so often that they were really sad they couldn’t wear their wedding dress again," Moore told TODAY Style at the time. "So then I decided I really wanted to be surrounded by a bunch of my beautiful princess brides and have a magical, fun day together."

The same year, Dawn Winfield-Hunt decided to wear her wedding dress as often as she could for an entire year after tying the knot to get her money's worth and spread some joy.

“People love it! They are always so happy and smiley around me and always come to speak to me,” she told TODAY Style at the time.