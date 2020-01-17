Payless is making a comeback after filing for bankruptcy twice

Good news, shoe lovers!

Payless ShoeSource closed its final stores in the U.S. last June after filing for bankruptcy, but now, the budget shoe retailer is getting ready to stage a comeback.

The company said in a news release on Thursday that it has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a plan to re-enter the shoe market in the United States. That reportedly includes relaunching an e-commerce site and opening some physical stores.

While it's certainly welcome news for shoe aficionados, Payless did not have any immediate details to share about a timeline or where the new stores would be located.

However, the company has its sights set on making a successful comeback. Payless CEO Jared Margolis called the U.S. "our biggest growth opportunity."

Payless filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and again last February after a failed restructuring plan. The company exited the American market when it closed the last of its 2,000-plus stores in June.

While the 62-year-old chain is hoping to once again have a footprint in the United States, its business is still alive in international markets. Payless currently has 710 stores and franchises in Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, spanning a total of 30 countries.

All together, Payless said its international stores sold 25 million pairs of shoes in the last 12 months.