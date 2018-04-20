Patton told Hoda Kotb that the decision to cut her hair was really a "Joan of Arc moment."

"Sometimes they say if a girl changes her hair, she's changing her life. Did that happen?" Hoda asked.

Patton brought her new boyfriend with her to the studio, and beamed as she answered Hoda's question.

"There’s something to be said for that," said Patton. "Because you know what? You cut off that energy."

The actress explained that she's now in love for the first time since her 2014 divorce from Robin Thicke, who she was married to for nine years.

Sometimes a new look can mean so much!

See her past hairstyles:

Patton was rocking long locks in New York City in 2013. Getty Images

Patton was most recognizable with long, brunette waves.

Patton wore this gorgeous gown to the The Golden Screen Awards in 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Patton's beachy waves perfectly complemented this gorgeous gown. While the length of her hair has gotten shorter over the years, Patton often kept her hair color a rich brunette.

Here, Patton attended the Metropolitan Opera's Opening Night Gala Benefit Performance in 2008 in New York City. FilmMagic

She definitely worked the long bob with bangs!

Patton wore this gown to the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held in 2014. Getty Images

This sleek, modern bob worked well with her edgy white gown.

Patton has proven that she can rock just about any hairstyle — and we're loving her new look!