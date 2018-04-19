Get Stuff We Love
Paula Patton's positive new outlook on life inspired her to go blond — and we're in love!
The actress, who has typically rocked gorgeous brunette locks, paid a visit to TODAY Wednesday where she showed off her latest hairstyle: a blond pixie cut!
Patton told Hoda Kotb that the decision to cut her hair was really a "Joan of Arc moment."
"Sometimes they say if a girl changes her hair, she's changing her life. Did that happen?" Hoda asked.
Patton brought her new boyfriend with her to the studio, and beamed as she answered Hoda's question.
"There’s something to be said for that," said Patton. "Because you know what? You cut off that energy."
The actress explained that she's now in love for the first time since her 2014 divorce from Robin Thicke, who she was married to for nine years.
Sometimes a new look can mean so much!
See her past hairstyles:
Patton was most recognizable with long, brunette waves.
Patton's beachy waves perfectly complemented this gorgeous gown. While the length of her hair has gotten shorter over the years, Patton often kept her hair color a rich brunette.
She definitely worked the long bob with bangs!
This sleek, modern bob worked well with her edgy white gown.
Patton has proven that she rock just about any hairstyle — and we're loving her new look!