Paula Abdul's career has spanned more than 40 years, but that hardly seems possible when you see the star today.

The 57-year-old appears to have barely changed, and while good genes and decades of dance deserve much of the credit for that, Abdul just revealed that something else has helped her remain seemingly ageless — a "minimally invasive" cosmetic procedure.

Abdul opened up about her recent tweaks in an interview Thursday with Wendy Williams and said she decided to go for it before she kicked off her "Forever Your Girl" residency in Las Vegas in August.

"I was thinking, 'I'm going to have my residency. I want to, you know, do something,'" she said. "But I wasn't ready to have the big incisions or any face lift."

So the entertainer sought out another option.

Paula Abdul sang and danced her way through a medley of her late-1980s hits at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this summer. NBC

"I found this company called InMode, and they have these procedures called FaceTite and BodyTite," she explained. (She is now a brand ambassador of InMode.) "And what I loved about it, it's minimally invasive, no visible scars. Downtime? I was out walking around two or three days later."

Going into the procedure, Abdul said her biggest concerns were "skin laxity and gravity."

"So I wanted a little sleeker jawline and ... look," she said, framing her face with her hands.

The 57-year-old star showed off her newly smoothed jawline during a Thursday visit to "The Wendy William Show." The Wendy Williams Show

The audience cheered her appearance, and Williams seemed equally impressed.

She clearly couldn't be happier with the results. The Wendy Williams Show

Abdul said the radio-frequency technique "hurts a little," but she needed only a sedative to get her through the procedure, which took about an hour, "or maybe even less. I don't remember," she added. "I remember being a little loopy."

While celebrities often remain hush-hush about cosmetic procedures, Abdul is speaking out about hers — and not only because she loves the results. On Aug. 13, the same day she kicked off her residency, it was announced that Abdul is InMode's new brand ambassador.