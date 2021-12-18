Patrick Schwarzenegger debuts new bleach blond hair

Do blonds really have more fun? Let’s ask Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The model and actor revealed Thursday that he decided to ditch his brunette hair and embrace a new bleached blond style.

“Moms gonna kill me,” he captioned his Instagram post, showing a video of him running his fingers through and playing with his blond hair.

Before Schwarzenegger’s mother, TODAY special correspondent Maria Shriver, had a chance to comment though, his older sister Katherine Schwarzenegger had a few words for her little brother.

“Not unless i get my hands on you first,” she jokingly wrote in the comments section.

Shriver did eventually respond and gave her son a seal of approval.

“you look great with any hair color,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Some followers also wondered what his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, would think of the hair transformation, with one asking, “What does your dad have to say about this?”

Fans praised the star’s new do and shared positive reactions.

“The new Brad Pitt!!” one fan declared.

Another added, “You’re the 90s boy band lead singer we all deserve bro.”

Schwarzenegger and his mother appear to have a close relationship. Last month, the 28-year-old shared a series of photos on Instagram celebrating his mom’s birthday.

In a post featuring a carousel of photos, he wrote, “Happy birthday to my everything. Mommas boy to the max. Love you to the moon & back @mariashriver.”

In the first pic he posted, the two posed together on the red carpet for a sweet shot. He followed up with another photo of the two together before sharing two solo shots of his mom.

Shriver left two comments writing, “thank yoh sweetheart love you always and forever it’s a gift to be your mama ❤️" and “love you sweetheart always forever ❤️❤️."

As for the actor's new look, when a commenter asked if Schwarzenegger decided to change his hair color for a new role, the "Echo Boomers" star replied and said it was just "for fun."

Schwarzenegger has been following in his dad's acting footsteps and according to Variety, is set to appear in the upcoming HBO Max series "The Staircase" as Todd Peterson, the son of novelist Michael Peterson, who was convicted in 2003 of murdering his wife Kathleen.