Paris Jackson wears striking see-through dress at Elton John's 2024 Oscars party

Paris Jackson turned heads in a daring sheer gown when she walked the red carpet at Elton John's star-studded 2024 Oscars viewing party on March 10.

The 25-year-old model and entertainer joined a handful of other celebrities who opted for body-baring sheer looks on Hollywood's biggest night.

Jackson showed up to the "Candle in the Wind" singer's annual bash, which is dedicated to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation, in an eye-catching sheer black gown that featured revealing slits at the hip.

Paris Jackson arrives at the 32nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 10 in West Hollywood. Willy Sanjuan / AP

The young singer and model, who is the daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson, opted for black panties while ditching a bra for the occasion.

Just last month, Jackson rocked another outfit with mesh when she attended a Grammys after-party. In addition to her sheer top, she rocked a short black skirt, black knee-high boots and a long cheetah print coat.

Paris Jackson rocked an edgy look with a mesh top at the Universal Music Group Grammy after-party on Feb. 4. Unique Nicole / WireImage

On the night of the Oscars, Jackson wasn't the only one to stun on the red carpet with a little bit of sheer fabric. Take a look at some of the other celebrities who didn't shy away from the spotlight.

Quinta Brunson

“Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson also opted to show a little skin — tastefully — when she walked the red carpet at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Quinta Brunson at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The Emmy winner wore a stunning beaded sheer gown by Marc Bouwer that featured a high slit at the leg.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen apparently also got the memo about the sheer look being in this year.

Chrissy Teigen also wore a sheer look at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The model and cookbook flaunted her toned body in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown made of silvery sheer fabric with floral details.

Becky G

Pop star Becky G sang the Oscar-nominated “The Fire Inside” from the biographical comedy-drama “Flamin’ Hot" at the Oscars ceremony while wearing a gown that featured a sheer corset bodice embellished with beads.

Becky G at the 2024 Oscars. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The singer's dress also featured a black high-low skirt with an Old Hollywood-style flowing trail.

Anitta

Brazilian singer Anitta left little to the imagination when she wore a floor-length crocheted sheer dress to the Vanity Fair party.

Anitta wore a floor-length sheer dress. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

She completed her body-baring look with a thong and some jewelry.

Katharine McPhee

Singer Katharine McPhee wore a body-hugging sheer gown encrusted with jewels when she attended Elton John's party with husband David Foster.

Katharine McPhee in her glamorous sheer gown. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

McPhee added two black ribbons to the top of her gown and completed her glamorous look with a black clutch.