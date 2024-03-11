Paris Jackson wears striking see-through dress at Elton John's 2024 Oscars party

Paris Jackson turned heads in a daring sheer gown when she walked the red carpet at Elton John's star-studded 2024 Oscars viewing party on March 10.
The 25-year-old model and entertainer joined a handful of other celebrities who opted for body-baring sheer looks on Hollywood's biggest night.
Jackson showed up to the "Candle in the Wind" singer's annual bash, which is dedicated to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation, in an eye-catching sheer black gown that featured revealing slits at the hip.
The young singer and model, who is the daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson, opted for black panties while ditching a bra for the occasion.
Just last month, Jackson rocked another outfit with mesh when she attended a Grammys after-party. In addition to her sheer top, she rocked a short black skirt, black knee-high boots and a long cheetah print coat.
On the night of the Oscars, Jackson wasn't the only one to stun on the red carpet with a little bit of sheer fabric. Take a look at some of the other celebrities who didn't shy away from the spotlight.
Quinta Brunson
“Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson also opted to show a little skin — tastefully — when she walked the red carpet at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party.
The Emmy winner wore a stunning beaded sheer gown by Marc Bouwer that featured a high slit at the leg.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen apparently also got the memo about the sheer look being in this year.
The model and cookbook flaunted her toned body in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown made of silvery sheer fabric with floral details.
Becky G
Pop star Becky G sang the Oscar-nominated “The Fire Inside” from the biographical comedy-drama “Flamin’ Hot" at the Oscars ceremony while wearing a gown that featured a sheer corset bodice embellished with beads.
The singer's dress also featured a black high-low skirt with an Old Hollywood-style flowing trail.
Anitta
Brazilian singer Anitta left little to the imagination when she wore a floor-length crocheted sheer dress to the Vanity Fair party.
She completed her body-baring look with a thong and some jewelry.
Katharine McPhee
Singer Katharine McPhee wore a body-hugging sheer gown encrusted with jewels when she attended Elton John's party with husband David Foster.
McPhee added two black ribbons to the top of her gown and completed her glamorous look with a black clutch.