Paris Jackson gave herself a new tattoo while in quarantine — see the pics

This is not a lockdown activity for the fainthearted!

Paris Jackson, 22, gave herself a foot tattoo at home while in lockdown, she revealed on Instagram.

The model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson posted a photo of herself applying her new ink using a professional-looking tattoo gun, captioning the picture with a paw-print emoji.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

She also shared on her Instagram story a video of herself applying the tattoo.

Jackson already has several tiny foot tattoos. parisjackson/ Instagram

It looks like Jackson, who already has several delicate tattoos on her toes, had a pretty steady hand as she worked on her latest design, a tiny series of loops and swirls at the base of her pinkie toe.

She shared a video of her DIY tattoo in her Instagram story. parisjackson/ Instagram

With her at-home ink, Jackson joins fellow model Kaia Gerber, who also recently gave herself a tattoo while in quarantine.

Gerber, the 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford, used another DIY method. She gave herself a “stick and poke” tattoo, which involves dipping a sterilized needle in ink and poking it into the skin.

“I've been struggling because one of my favorite pastimes was going and getting tattoos, and nobody's been able to do that,” Gerber told Glamour. “So, in the meantime, I gave myself a stick-and-poke, which I do not recommend.

“I think I have a newfound appreciation for tattoo artists. It’s not easy.”

Major props to anyone skilled enough (and brave enough) to give themselves a tattoo during lockdown. But when it comes to DIY beauty transformations during quarantine, we’ll probably stick to at-home haircuts!