Paris Hilton says Katie Couric inspired her new haircut

Paris Hilton says her new, even shorter haircut was inspired by Katie Couric.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur, who debuted a new shoulder-length bob last month on Instagram, revealed in a recent episode of her "This is Paris" podcast that she was inspired to cut her signature blond locks even more after interviewing the legendary TV journalist and former TODAY anchor.

Hilton opened up during the podcast about how good it felt to get glammed up for a recent Oscars dinner party at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

"It was so much fun to get dressed up, all dolled up, have my hair and makeup done," she shared. "I had my hair cut shorter too, which I'm loving. I was so nervous to cut my hair in the beginning because I was just so used to having this long mermaid hair," she said.

Hilton first cut her hair in March after appearing in a shoulder-length bob in the Lanvin spring/summer 2021 advertising campaign.

"It was just getting such amazing reactions (to the Lanvin images) and I just felt like I looked so chic," she shared.

The former "Simple Life" star added that her fiancé, Carter Reum, told her she would look "stunning" with shorter hair.

"I was like, 'All right,' and I just chopped the mop," she recalled.

Then, after interviewing Couric this month, Hilton decided to ask her hairdresser to trim even more length from her hair.

"I was like, I want to go shorter because I just interviewed someone last week and I love her hair and I want it to be like this," she said.

"I showed him the video of Katie Couric, and he's like, 'What? I was not expecting you to say you want your hair done like Katie Couric,'" she recalled.

"I was like, 'Well, I love it, I think it looks so chic. It's beautiful,'" said Hilton.

Hilton even gave Couric a heads-up during their chat to let her know she planned to mimic her look.

"I told her I was going to copy her hairdo," she said.

