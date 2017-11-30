Paris Hilton looks exactly like Kim Kardashian in this new ad

And now Hilton, along with models and social media celebrities, is joining in. Hilton posed in a a handful of candid photos sporting some of the minimalist items from West’s new line, including gray sweatpants, retro sneakers and an oversized, powder-blue jacket.

👑 #YeezySeason6 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:57pm PST

Hilton might be the last person you’d expect dress up as Kim Kardashian West.

The reality stars were besties growing up, with the latter first acting as Hilton’s sidekick and closet organizer. However, their friendship had its ups and downs, and they apparently parted ways nearly a decade ago after a rumored feud.

Hilton and Kardashian West were once inseparable. John Sciulli / WireImage

But now, it looks like they’ve put all that behind them. Kardashian West posted proud photos of her friend on Twitter, calling her “the OG.”

Likewise, Hilton posted a friendly message to her friend and former assistant on Instagram.

“So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign,” she gushed.

It’s great to see Kardashian West and Hilton supporting each other on social media. Now we just need a few minutes to process these look-alike photos!