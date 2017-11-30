Paris Hilton looks exactly like Kim Kardashian in this new ad

Get Stuff We Love
Wait, who’s that modeling Kanye West’s latest collection?
It may look like his wife, Kim Kardashian West, but look again: it’s Paris Hilton! The heiress recently stepped out dressed just like her fellow reality star — down to her long, icy-blond hair and trademark, contoured makeup.
It’s all part of a clever campaign for Kanye West’s new Yeezy Season 6 collection. Instead of introducing the new line in a traditional fashion show, the rapper-turned-designer is having a few celebrities wear clothing from Season 6 and post the photos on social media.
Kardashian West was the first celeb to debut her husband’s latest line. Back in November, she ran errands wearing new Yeezy items.
Get Stuff We Love
And now Hilton, along with models and social media celebrities, is joining in. Hilton posed in a a handful of candid photos sporting some of the minimalist items from West’s new line, including gray sweatpants, retro sneakers and an oversized, powder-blue jacket.
Hilton might be the last person you’d expect dress up as Kim Kardashian West.
The reality stars were besties growing up, with the latter first acting as Hilton’s sidekick and closet organizer. However, their friendship had its ups and downs, and they apparently parted ways nearly a decade ago after a rumored feud.
But now, it looks like they’ve put all that behind them. Kardashian West posted proud photos of her friend on Twitter, calling her “the OG.”
Likewise, Hilton posted a friendly message to her friend and former assistant on Instagram.
“So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign,” she gushed.
It’s great to see Kardashian West and Hilton supporting each other on social media. Now we just need a few minutes to process these look-alike photos!