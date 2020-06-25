Paris Fashion Week is planning to make its grand return this September, at a time when many event organizers are wrestling with the question of whether it's safe to hold in-person events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the group behind what is arguably the hottest ticket in the fashion world, confirmed it will host in-person fashion shows this fall. The semi-annual Paris Fashion Week is typically a time for designers to show off their latest ready-to-wear collections for the following season.

"The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode confirms the holding of Womenswear Paris Fashion Week," the group said in a statement on Wednesday. "It will take place from Monday, September 28th to Tuesday, October 6th and will comply for its implementation to the recommendations of public authorities."

No additional details were provided about what measures will be taken to ensure models and attendees are kept safe. Designers have previously rented a variety of spaces, ranging from outdoor catwalks to cozy bars, to show off their newest collections.