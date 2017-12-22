We were inspired by an expert gift wrapper at the Takashimaya Department Store in Japan who had us — and millions of others — mesmerized with this speed-wrapping technique.

When we usually wrap gifts, we center it on the paper but this technique turns tradition on its head by starting on a diagonal edge of your gift wrap.

If you didn't catch the method, we have you covered. The prep takes a few extra seconds, but it’s pretty easy. Ready to try it? There’s no time like the present!

What you'll need:

Gift wrap

Scotch tape

Scissors

What you'll do:

1. Cut wrapping paper so you’re able to wrap the gift with a 2-inch overhang. Paper should cover both sides of the package’s height.

2. Position the narrow side of your box diagonally across the sheet of wrapping paper.

3. Lift the edge of your paper to meet the upper corner of the gift.

4. This creates a triangle. Crease section onto gift and pull corner upward, flush onto the box’s edge.

5. A new edge is created. Once again push paper onto gift and pull corner up once more.

6. Flip present over and tape edge.

7. Two new edges are created on the narrowest side of your box. Fold the triangle of paper down like the top of an envelope. Tape to secure.

