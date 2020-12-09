Pantone chooses 2 colors for color of the year to provide 'resilience and hope'

Pantone has revealed its color of the year for 2021, and it's actually two!

Known as the "global color authority," every year the color standards organization selects colors that are meant to serve as a reflection of what is happening in culture. On Wednesday, it announced that Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, a bright yellow, are its top picks for next year.

Pantone

“The selection of two independent colors highlight how different elements come together to express a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it’s not about one color or one person, it’s about more than one," Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement.

"The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude."

Pantone

The color combination's ability to evoke positivity and optimism, at a time when we may need it the most, is a reason for the selection.

"Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope," Eiseman said. "We need to feel encouraged and uplifted, this is essential to the human spirit.”

Pantone

This isn't the first time the organization has selected two colors as its pick of their year. Back in 2016, it selected Serenity, a light blue, and Rose Quartz, a dusty pink.

“The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to answer," said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, in a statement. “As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to symbolize thoughts and ideas, many designers and brands are embracing the language of color to engage and connect.”

Last year, Classic Blue was picked because of the color's ability to evoke a feeling of excitement as we entered a new decade. (We're only laughing ... so we don't cry.)