Padma Lakshmi gets bangs — see the pics!

Padma Lakshmi has an important announcement to make: she got bangs.
The chef and TV host posted a new photo announcing her lifestyle change on Monday.
"IMPORTANT UPDATE: I got bangs," she joked in her caption.
Stuff We Love
Lakshmi shared a picture of her look she wore to attend a show Sunday during New York Fashion Week, where she's been spotted a few times the past couple of days.
Lakshmi seemed to have ditched the bangs by Monday when she attended another NYFW show, so it's possible her bangs weren't a permanent commitment but we still love the look!
This isn’t the first time Lakshmi has rocked bangs. She previously had long, side-swept bangs 2012-2014 and then again in 2017.
In 2009, she styled her hair with classic bangs back when she was pregnant with her daughter, Krishna.
People on social media seemed to be a fan of the new look. Comedian Phoebe Robinson commented "Gorgeous" with clapping hands and heart-eye emojis.
Chef Michael W. Twitty wrote "NOOOOOOOOOO" followed by a bunch of fire emojis.
Even former TODAY co-host Katie Couric liked her Instagram picture, so it's safe to say the bangs are a hit!