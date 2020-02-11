Padma Lakshmi gets bangs — see the pics!

Padma Lakshmi has an important announcement to make: she got bangs.

The chef and TV host posted a new photo announcing her lifestyle change on Monday.

"IMPORTANT UPDATE: I got bangs," she joked in her caption.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Lakshmi shared a picture of her look she wore to attend a show Sunday during New York Fashion Week, where she's been spotted a few times the past couple of days.

Lakshmi sits front row with Lisa Rinna on Sunday night at The Blonds show during New York Fashion Week. Theo Wargo / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Lakshmi seemed to have ditched the bangs by Monday when she attended another NYFW show, so it's possible her bangs weren't a permanent commitment but we still love the look!

Lakshmi attends the Veronica Beard show Monday at New York Fashion Week. Jason Mendez / Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Lakshmi has rocked bangs. She previously had long, side-swept bangs 2012-2014 and then again in 2017.

Lakshmi poses for a photo at "Watch What Happens Live" in March of 2017. Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

In 2009, she styled her hair with classic bangs back when she was pregnant with her daughter, Krishna.

Lakshmi rocked bangs back in 2009, as seen in this photo from an episode of "Top Chef" that aired on Dec. 9, 2009. NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

People on social media seemed to be a fan of the new look. Comedian Phoebe Robinson commented "Gorgeous" with clapping hands and heart-eye emojis.

Chef Michael W. Twitty wrote "NOOOOOOOOOO" followed by a bunch of fire emojis.

Even former TODAY co-host Katie Couric liked her Instagram picture, so it's safe to say the bangs are a hit!