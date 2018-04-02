Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

The Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb duo is officially a decade old! They've shared 10 years of laughs, celebrity fun and, of course, their favorite things.

Every Monday, Hoda and Kathie Lee each share one of their favorite products on the show. Their choices have ranged from Yves Saint Laurent makeup to thriller novels.

To celebrate this momentous anniversary, we dug through the archives — starting all the way back in 2011 — and found our favorite things from Kathie Lee and Hoda's favorite things.

These are the best of the best:

1. Soma Cami bras and an iBeanie hat

Hoda praises a winter hat with bluetooth capabilities in a segment from 2011 . It easily syncs to any smartphone, allowing the wearer to enjoy music while exercising outdoors in freezing cold weather, without tangled earbud wires. The old iBeanie may not be available anymore, but you can snag an updated version on Amazon.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Kathie Lee loves the Soma Cami bra because it provides enough coverage without an additional cami. The exact bra she mentioned on the show is sold out right now, but we found a similar (and cheaper) Amazon dupe to try!

2. "Sweet Child of Mine" by Deanna Adler and Lawrence J. Spagnola and the Polaroid Zip mobile printer