Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

What's better than finding your new favorite lipstick costs just $5? Or a stellar mascara for only $7? Here at TODAY, we're always excited to read up on the highest-rated beauty buys. But it's even more exciting when they're drugstore finds.

Allure Magazine has just revealed its annual Readers' Choice Award winners, featuring a number of products that are available for $15 or less. Check out these award-winning, inexpensive beauty buys, including a few of our own editors' favorites, as well as a few new products we can't wait to try.

L'Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $8, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Also available at Target and Walmart.

L'Oreal's Lash Paradise Mascara promises to add serious volume to lifeless lashes. But I can personally attest that it does so much more. It's my new favorite mascara — it stays on all day, doesn't smudge and lengthens my lashes to new heights.

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss in Creme Brulee, $4, Amazon

Also available at Target and Ulta.

This $4 lip gloss is a consistent favorite among the beauty obsessed, and for good reason. I also own and love this product, which goes on smooth, not sticky. It offers great shine without too much glitter in the formula, and it stays on for hours!

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $10, Amazon

Also available at Walmart and Target.

Dermatologists often recommend drugstore face washes with gentle formulas to avoid irritation and drying. Cetaphil's gentle skin cleanser remains popular for that very reason ... plus, it removes all makeup every single time.

St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub, $4, Amazon

Also available at Walmart and Target.

The St. Ives apricot scrub is another drugstore classic that is honored time and again. Created to deeply exfoliate and remove dirt and grime, it's won the Allure Reader's Choice Award 14 times!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Face Gel Moisturizer, $15, Amazon

Also available at Target and Walmart.

Your skin craves moisture, especially after sun exposure (hello, summer). With hyaluronic acid, glycerin and olive extract, Neutrogena's Hydro Boost gel moisturizer hydrates and treats dryness. It's really great for the colder months ... I cake this product on before bed to combat dry skin during brutal New York winters!

Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Daily Moisturizer for Body, $9, Amazon

Also available at Walmart and Target.

It's getting warmer day by day, and few things make you feel better in a sleeveless top or shorts than a glowing complexion. Jergens Natural Glow moisturizer is a tried and true way to get that bronzed glow without exposing your skin to harmful sun rays. The brand took home two Allure awards this year; Jergens Natural Glow wet skin moisturizer was also credited as one of the breakthrough products of 2018.

Essie Treat Love and Color Strengthener, $10, Amazon

Also available at Walmart and Target.

Nail polish that is formulated to stay on longer and make your nails stronger? Sign us up! Allure's readers voted this Essie formula one of the best breakthrough products of the year.