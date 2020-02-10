Red carpet remix! See the hottest looks from the Oscars reimagined

From dramatic capes and embellishments, to color blocking and volume, celebrity fashion at this year's Oscars had something for everyone. And as always, TODAY's Bobbie Thomas was ready with her magic wand to rethink the red carpet.

Sandra Oh: Statement sleeves

VIVIANCHEUNG.COM

Sandra Oh stepped out in a crystal beaded Elie Saab gown with dramatic tulle sleeves. This was one of the most requested remixes of the night. Lots of you asked to see this look without the on-trend statement.

Saoirse Ronan: Shape shift

VIVIANCHEUNG.COM

Saoirse Ronan's Gucci gown turned heads on the carpet thanks to its unique shape and color combination. If this look may feel too fashion-forward, you could easily tailor-down the volume. If you are almost in love with a dress, don't think twice about removing an accent or extra layer if it doesn't work for you.

Idina Menzel: Re-wrapped

VIVIANCHEUNG.COM

Idina Menzel wowed in a gorgeous fuchsia chiffon gown by J. Mendel. I loved the idea of reimagining one of many ways you could rework the sash. While I choose to lift the line for a strong shoulder bow, you could also crisscross extra fabric for a halter neckline with a bow in the back.

Greta Gerwig: Peekaboo pants

VIVIANCHEUNG.COM

Greta Gerwig stood out in a Dior Haute Couture gown thanks to its uncommon olive color. With such a classic silhouette, one could consider a second-spin for this gown by adding a slit to show off some pants.

Laura Dern: Fringe benefits

VIVIANCHEUNG.COM

Oscar winner Laura Dern wore a pink silk custom Armani Privé embroidered with black crystals and tassels. This dress offered the perfect opportunity to highlight how you could tweak something small to make a bigger overall difference. We nipped the fringe into a V-shape to create curve and the illusion of a waistline.

Salma Hayek: Consider contrast

VIVIANCHEUNG.COM

Salma Hayek stunned in a white silk georgette by Gucci. For those of you who shy away from white for fear it's too bridal (or want to re-wear your wedding gown), consider a striking pop of black. Whether it's with a cape, belt or bodice — the combination is timelessly chic.