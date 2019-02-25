Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 25, 2019, 3:21 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Bobbie Thomas

It was pink and diamonds galore at the 91st Academy Awards! This year's Super Bowl of fashion was truly a girl's best friend, so we asked you to get social and slide into Kathie Lee and Hoda's DMs on Instagram with feedback, ideas and suggestions for how we might reimagine some of the night's notable looks.

As always, TODAY's Bobbie Thomas was ready with her magic wand (and amazing team) to rethink the Oscars red carpet.

Rachel Weisz

Vivian Cheung

A red carpet risk-taker, Rachel Weisz wowed in a fiery red Givenchy gown with the unexpected combination of glossy latex and pleated tulle. Lots of people were divided on the fashion forward design. This off-the-shoulder alteration is a runway-to-reality tweak that helps make a bold dress easier to wear.

Awkwafina

Vivian Cheung

Pants were surprisingly popular at this year's Academy Awards. A suit specifically allows you to mix things up, so why not try a different pair of trousers? While Awkwafina's metallic DSquared two-piece offered a pop of luxe, a more matte, relaxed bottom is a softer spin on the head to toe lavender look (and complemented her bow).

Charlize Theron

Vivian Cheung

A sleek, striking dress like this powder blue Dior on Charlize Theron can stand alone as a classic, yet it can also be restyled again and again. Don't be afraid to add contrast with a simple but dramatic element like a wide satin bow, which can shift the mood

Linda Cardellini

Vivian Cheung

This bright statement was on trend with tonight's red carpet. Lots of leading ladies looked pretty in pink and didn't shy away from over the top styles. Many viewers wanted to see what Linda Cardellini's Schiaparelli dress might look like with less drama on top, so we went for a strapless look. What do you think?

Laura Dern

Vivian Cheung

Many may have missed that Laura Dern rocked a custom leather Rodarte gown that was anything but basic. For a slight edge, a slightly deeper-V helped to balance the dense folds of her A-line skirt.

Glenn Close

Vivian Cheung

Glenn Close marked her seventh Oscar nomination in dramatic style with a gorgeous gold cape dress made from 4 million beads (and weighing a whopping 42 pounds)! The Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera was a perfect choice for such a grand affair. However, many of you wanted to see what this dress would look like sans cape, a great idea for a less formal event.