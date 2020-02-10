Saoirse Ronan just made a pretty big hair change for the Oscars — bangs!

Saoirse Ronan kicked off the 2020 Oscars with a bang — err, bangs!
As the "Little Women" star stepped onto the red carpet, we couldn't help but notice something a little different about her hair: a fresh set of fringe.
The 25-year-old actress showed off her new style and pulled her hair back into a low bun. She also clipped it back with a darling hair accessory and drew attention to her fringe with dangling earrings.
The actress made quite the statement in her black-white-and-purple gown. Just look at that peplum!
The new hairdo is a somewhat-out-of-character move for Ronan, but not totally surprising. After all, Ronan was spotted in London last week rocking a hairstyle that appeared to feature sideswept bangs.
And last month, she sported long fringe at the Critics' Choice Awards.
The Oscars were a big night for Ronan, who is nominated in the best actress category for her role in "Little Women." Win or lose, one thing's for sure: Ronan's new bangs are one winning look!
See Ronan's past hairstyles
Long, lovely locks
In recent years, Ronan has really found her hair groove: wavy, bright blond mid-length locks that flatter her in the best possible way.
Beautiful bob
She often sports her hair long, but in 2018 Ronan debuted a darling and pretty unexpected bob.
Ultra blond
Ronan rocked an almost platinum color in 2018.
Mid-length mane
2012 was the year of shoulder-length hair for the actress, and she totally rocked it.
Wonderful waves
In 2009 the actress added some deep, almost red highlights to her long, wavy locks.
Blast from the past
Ronan made her mark in 2007 in the film "Atonement." Back then, she was rocking a dirty-blond hue and a totally fresh-faced look.