Saoirse Ronan just made a pretty big hair change for the Oscars — bangs!

Saoirse Ronan kicked off the 2020 Oscars with a bang — err, bangs!

As the "Little Women" star stepped onto the red carpet, we couldn't help but notice something a little different about her hair: a fresh set of fringe.

What a way to debut a new style! ROBYN BECK / Getty Images

The 25-year-old actress showed off her new style and pulled her hair back into a low bun. She also clipped it back with a darling hair accessory and drew attention to her fringe with dangling earrings.

The actress made quite the statement in her black-white-and-purple gown. Just look at that peplum!

There's so much to look at with this gorgeous dress, we don't know where to start. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The new hairdo is a somewhat-out-of-character move for Ronan, but not totally surprising. After all, Ronan was spotted in London last week rocking a hairstyle that appeared to feature sideswept bangs.

Ronan attended the EE British Academy Film Awards after-party last week. Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

And last month, she sported long fringe at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Ronan always looks impeccable on the red carpet. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

The Oscars were a big night for Ronan, who is nominated in the best actress category for her role in "Little Women." Win or lose, one thing's for sure: Ronan's new bangs are one winning look!

See Ronan's past hairstyles

Long, lovely locks

Vera Anderson / WireImage

In recent years, Ronan has really found her hair groove: wavy, bright blond mid-length locks that flatter her in the best possible way.

Beautiful bob

Steve Granitz / WireImage

She often sports her hair long, but in 2018 Ronan debuted a darling and pretty unexpected bob.

Ultra blond

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Ronan rocked an almost platinum color in 2018.

Mid-length mane

Phillip Massey / WireImage

2012 was the year of shoulder-length hair for the actress, and she totally rocked it.

Wonderful waves

Phillip Massey / FilmMagic

In 2009 the actress added some deep, almost red highlights to her long, wavy locks.

Blast from the past

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Ronan made her mark in 2007 in the film "Atonement." Back then, she was rocking a dirty-blond hue and a totally fresh-faced look.