When the awards ceremony ended, the party was just beginning!
Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o, Natalie Portman and TODAY’s own Savannah Guthrie attended the glamorous Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday.
Some stars stayed in the outfits they had rocked on the Oscars red carpet, but many made quick changes into entirely new looks.
Here are some of our favorite after party ensembles.
Olivia Colman
The Best Actress winner looked regal in a sleek, high-necked gown with a long train. She accessorized with elegant earrings ... and her Oscar!
Jennifer Lopez
The singer stunned on the red carpet as usual, sporting a strapless dress with pleating that looked almost like blue and black feathers.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
The newlyweds looked more in love than ever as they headed into the party. The event has a special significance for them; they first met in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair after party, as Jonas told Vogue last year.
Melissa McCarthy
She's an icon! The “Can You Ever Forgive Me” actress wore an Adidas track suit to the after-party — the perfect outfit for dancing the night away in comfort.
Lupita Nyong’o
The “Black Panther” actress skipped the Oscars red carpet, but she made up for it at the after party in this dreamy, feathery gown.
Glenn Close
The Best Actress nominee dazzled in a black jumpsuit with a sheer, sparkling cape. It was probably an easier look to party in than her first dress of the night, a jaw-dropping gold gown with four million beads that weighed 42 pounds!
Savannah Guthrie
Savannah arrived in a gorgeous, polka-dotted dress with floral detailing. “Long hair don’t care,” she posed on Instagram as she showed off her glam after-party look.
Kate Bosworth
The actress glittered in a beaded, yellow gown with a dramatic train. She accessorized with a gold clutch and sparkling drop earrings.
Naomi Campbell
The supermodel looked gorgeous in a sheer, long-sleeved gown with elaborate, floral embroidering. She also sported short, tousled curls, a look she has been rocking more often lately.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
The couple looked glamorous and adorable together as usual as they headed into after party. Teigen wore a peach-colored, embroidered dress with feathery accents, while Legend looked dapper in a classic tuxedo. He accessorized with a unique pin on his lapel.
Regina King
The “If Beale Street Could Talk” actress showed off her Oscar as she made her way to the after-party in a flowing, peach dress.
Serena Williams
The tennis superstar sported a dress with a mermaid silhouette, with glittering, blue embellishments on the bodice and a black tulle skirt.
Renee Zellweger
The actress stepped out in a figure-hugging black dress with billowing sleeves. She kept her accessories minimal but added some serious bling with one large, statement ring.
Ashley Graham
The model always brings her A-game to the red carpet, and this stunning, cream-colored pant suit was no exception. She paired the look with a wavy, shoulder-length lob.
Natalie Portman
Portman rocked a chic, strapless jumpsuit, accessorizing with a black clutch and bold, red lip.
Mindy Kaling
Kaling shone bright in this dazzling, silver gown with different metallic textures and accents.
Gabrielle Union
The actress looked effortlessly chic in a copper-hued gown with a long train — and pockets!
Tina Fey
The actress and comedian had some of the comfiest shoes at the after party. She lifted the skirt of her deep purple gown to reveal a pair of white Converse sneakers.
Shailene Woodley
The “Big Little Lies” actress brought the drama with this sheer dress with a metallic, high-necked top.
Kendall Jenner
The model and reality star turned heads in this daring gown with exposed sides.
Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross
What a talented mom and daughter duo! Diana Ross stunned in a classic, black dress while her daughter, the Golden Globe-winning “Black-ish” star, sported an elegant, red gown.
Kerry Washington
The actress looked classically glamorous in a champagne-colored dress with a sheer corset and ruffled skirt.
These stars clearly partied the night away in style!