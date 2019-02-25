Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 25, 2019, 2:45 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

When the awards ceremony ended, the party was just beginning!

Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o, Natalie Portman and TODAY’s own Savannah Guthrie attended the glamorous Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday.

Some stars stayed in the outfits they had rocked on the Oscars red carpet, but many made quick changes into entirely new looks.

Here are some of our favorite after party ensembles.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman Getty Images

The Best Actress winner looked regal in a sleek, high-necked gown with a long train. She accessorized with elegant earrings ... and her Oscar!

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez AP

The singer stunned on the red carpet as usual, sporting a strapless dress with pleating that looked almost like blue and black feathers.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Getty Images

The newlyweds looked more in love than ever as they headed into the party. The event has a special significance for them; they first met in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair after party, as Jonas told Vogue last year.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy Getty Images

She's an icon! The “Can You Ever Forgive Me” actress wore an Adidas track suit to the after-party — the perfect outfit for dancing the night away in comfort.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o Getty Images

The “Black Panther” actress skipped the Oscars red carpet, but she made up for it at the after party in this dreamy, feathery gown.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close Getty Images

The Best Actress nominee dazzled in a black jumpsuit with a sheer, sparkling cape. It was probably an easier look to party in than her first dress of the night, a jaw-dropping gold gown with four million beads that weighed 42 pounds!

Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie Reuters

Savannah arrived in a gorgeous, polka-dotted dress with floral detailing. “Long hair don’t care,” she posed on Instagram as she showed off her glam after-party look.

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth Getty Images

The actress glittered in a beaded, yellow gown with a dramatic train. She accessorized with a gold clutch and sparkling drop earrings.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell Getty Images

The supermodel looked gorgeous in a sheer, long-sleeved gown with elaborate, floral embroidering. She also sported short, tousled curls, a look she has been rocking more often lately.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Getty Images

The couple looked glamorous and adorable together as usual as they headed into after party. Teigen wore a peach-colored, embroidered dress with feathery accents, while Legend looked dapper in a classic tuxedo. He accessorized with a unique pin on his lapel.

Regina King

Regina King Getty Images

The “If Beale Street Could Talk” actress showed off her Oscar as she made her way to the after-party in a flowing, peach dress.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Getty Images

The tennis superstar sported a dress with a mermaid silhouette, with glittering, blue embellishments on the bodice and a black tulle skirt.

Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger Getty Images

The actress stepped out in a figure-hugging black dress with billowing sleeves. She kept her accessories minimal but added some serious bling with one large, statement ring.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham Getty Images

The model always brings her A-game to the red carpet, and this stunning, cream-colored pant suit was no exception. She paired the look with a wavy, shoulder-length lob.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Getty Images

Portman rocked a chic, strapless jumpsuit, accessorizing with a black clutch and bold, red lip.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Reuters

Kaling shone bright in this dazzling, silver gown with different metallic textures and accents.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Getty Images

The actress looked effortlessly chic in a copper-hued gown with a long train — and pockets!

Tina Fey

Tina Fey Reuters

The actress and comedian had some of the comfiest shoes at the after party. She lifted the skirt of her deep purple gown to reveal a pair of white Converse sneakers.

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley Reuters

The “Big Little Lies” actress brought the drama with this sheer dress with a metallic, high-necked top.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner AP

The model and reality star turned heads in this daring gown with exposed sides.

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross AP

What a talented mom and daughter duo! Diana Ross stunned in a classic, black dress while her daughter, the Golden Globe-winning “Black-ish” star, sported an elegant, red gown.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Getty Images

The actress looked classically glamorous in a champagne-colored dress with a sheer corset and ruffled skirt.

These stars clearly partied the night away in style!