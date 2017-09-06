share tweet pin email

Finding the perfect shade of foundation can be a struggle. But one company may have cracked the code — if their waitlist is any indication.

The Ordinary, a Canada-based beauty brand under parent company Deciem, launched two new foundations in April in 21 different shades each — for under $10. And if you wanted to try them out, you had to get in line.

The Ordinary Both the Serum and Coverage foundations are creating quite the buzz in the beauty world.

Before the products even went on the market, both their Serum and Coverage foundations had a combined total of more than 25,000 people on the waitlist. Yes, you read that right — that's the size of a small city.

"The Ordinary took steps to shake up the industry, and the demand for the brand (through to the foundations) grew entirely out of the passion, disbelief and word-of-mouth of this very humbling audience, the consumer," wrote Deciem's founder, Brandon Truaxe, in a statement to TODAY.

So what makes these foundations so special?

The Ordinary The foundations come in 21 shades, so you can find the perfect match.

For starters, their prices are certainly alluring. Currently, both foundations retail at $8 on ASOS.

The foundations also offer a semi-matte, breathable finish. "Both foundations promise long-lasting, durable wear and avoid collecting in fine lines," states a press release. "The Ordinary’s unique suspension system allows shades to look so natural that three colors or more will suit most skin tones." With 21 shades and SPF 15, the products are supposed to provide even coverage for a natural look and finish. That sounds pretty perfect if you ask us!

The Ordinary Serum Foundation SPF 15, $8, ASOS

The Ordinary Coverage Foundation SPF 15, $8, ASOS

If you're in the market for a new foundation and aren't quite convinced, here are some standout drugstore options for $10 or less.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation, $6, Target

Walmart

e.l.f. Acne Fighting Foundation, $6, Target

Target

This is celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose's pick.

L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics Infallible Total Cover Foundation, $10, Amazon

Amazon

Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation, $6, Amazon

CVS Pharmacy

This is one of celebrity makeup artist JoAnn Solomon's favorite new drugstore beauty launches for 2017.

L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup, $8, Target

Target

Maybelline New York Dream Velvet Soft-Matte Hydrating Foundation, $8, Amazon

Walmart

This is one of Redbook's "Most Valuable Product" winners for 2016.

This article was originally published in April, 2017 on Today.com.