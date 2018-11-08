Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Danielle Wolf and Mary Ryu

Santa’s list may include who’s naughty and nice, but Oprah’s Favorite Things list includes some of the best gifts to buy for anyone!

What some might consider the official start of the holiday shopping season, November 7 marks the annual unveiling of Oprah's favorite things for 2018. From cute letters of gratitude to a Christmas tree growing kit, Oprah never fails to find something special for at least a few people on your list.

Oprah's full list has more than 100 items on it, but here are 15 of our favorite things from Oprah's Favorite Things 2018:

1. Burt's Bees Holiday Family Pajamas, $10+, Amazon

These adorable matching family pajamas, available in both blue and red, will make for some great photo ops this holiday season.

2. APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Women's Techloom Bliss Sneakers, $200, Amazon

Easily go from the gym to a nice lunch in these stylish sneakers, which come in seven different colors.

3. Glamourpuss NYC Knitted Faux Fur Mitten, $78, Amazon

Dress up any outfit with these playful, cozy faux fur mittens. Since one size fits most, these make great gifts for a range of people. Try pairing them with the matching slippers, also on Oprah's list.

4. Fleischer & Wolf Portland Ash 8-Piece Knife Set With Wooden Block, $200 (usually $220), Amazon

This sleek magnetic knife block holds six different knives, including a chef knife and paring knife made from stainless surgical steel, as well as a knife sharpener. Don't forget to check the coupon box under the price to get $20 off!

5. Apple AirPods, $145 (usually $159), Amazon

Apple products rarely go on sale, but you can snag the beloved Apple AirPods for $14 off right now. People love these because they're wireless, easy to use with any Apple devices and boast a long battery life.

6. The Urban Agriculture Co. Grow Your Own Christmas Tree, $45, Amazon

Not much can make Christmas even more special than it already is, but this might just bring a little extra magic to the holiday season. Each kit comes with everything you need to grow your own Christmas tree. Once the seed sprouts into a seedling, plant the tree in the ground and you can return to it year after year.

7. Echo Spot, $100 (usually $130), Amazon

The Echo Spot harnesses Amazon Alexa onto a 2.5-inch screen where you can easily see the weather, watch videos, read news headlines, video call, check your calendar and more. The compact design works in any room of the home.

8. Letters For A Year Of Gratitude by Chronicle Books, $6-$14 (usually $15), Amazon

Looking for a thoughtful gift to show how much you care? Write letters to your loved ones that they can treasure forever. There are specialized books for grandchildren, babies, daughters, moms, dads, grandparents, friends and more.

9. Black+Decker Helix Performance Premium 5-Speed Hand Mixer, $24 (usually $30), Amazon

Use these to whip up all the delicious Thanksgiving and holiday treats you've been dreaming about all year.

10. LittBag by PurseN LED Lighted Organizer Insert For Handbags, $42, Amazon

Have you ever been frantically looking through your purse for something that you couldn't find? By combining a purse organizer with 22 hours of LED light, this handy device gets rid of that issue. Plus, when it's time to switch handbags all you have to do is slide the whole thing out and drop it into your other bag. No need to individually transfer items (and inevitably forget something).

11. Breathe Whipped Body Butter & Dry Body Oil Set, $65, Amazon

With scents of peony and white lily and hints of grapefruit and orange, this set comes with a body butter and dry body oil made for maximum hydration during the harsh winter months.

12. Ricoh Theta SC 360 Degree Video And Still Camera, $180 (usually $200), Amazon

Perfect for the gadget-obsessed, this compact camera captures high-resolution, 360-degree photos and videos in a single shot.

13. Face To Face Home Cotton White Dinner Napkins, $48, Amazon

These thankful dinner napkins make for a cute addition to a Thanksgiving table. They would also be a sweet hostess gift!

14. The Pillow Bar Jetsetter Mini Travel Neck Pillow, $49, Amazon

For the jetsetter in your life, this machine-washable neck pillow increases comfort, even on cramped holiday flights.

15. UN Billion Lacy Sheep Fur Tote Bag, $89, Amazon

Every fashionista deserves a stylish bag ... without a designer price tag.

Can't get enough of Oprah's favorites? The full list, of more than 100 products, can all be shopped on Amazon!

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. No matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including: from the to the or even some ... let us help you find something special this season with our ultimate gift finder.

