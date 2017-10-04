Here are Oprah's fall beauty winners — for every hair type and skin tone

share tweet pin email

O, The Oprah Magazine, just revealed its Fall Beauty O-Ward winners, featuring a highly curated range of cosmetic and body care products that work for a variety of skin tones, hair textures and needs.

From what might be CoverGirl’s most natural and healthy-looking foundation to the lightweight styling lotion of your curly-haired dreams (not to mention a botanical cream giving new meaning to beauty sleep), read on for some of our own top picks from the selection. And better yet, Amazon has created an online store dedicated to the winners so shopping for the goods (and getting them in 2 days) is now incredibly easy.

1. CoverGirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation

This new foundation from CoverGirl, available in 14 shades, contains vitamins for nourishing skin as it conceals. We love it for its natural, buildable coverage. It also contains SPF 20 to protect against harmful rays.

CoverGirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation, $9, Amazon

2. Simple Micellar Facial Gel Wash

Recommended for sensitive skin, this gel wash from Simple contains minerals and plant extracts for a gentle and hydrating cleanse. It also has a cooling effect that feels extremely refreshing on contact.

Simple Micellar Facial Gel Wash, $6, Amazon

3. L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara

The latest addition to L’Oreal’s mascara family combines length and volume for full, yet defined, lashes. If you check out the Amazon reviews, you’ll see scores of women sharing before and after photos to show just how well it works.

L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara, $7, Amazon

4. Dove DermaCare Anti-Dandruff Conditioner

It's no surprise this made Oprah’s list! Dove’s DermaCare line leaves hair feeling like brand new (squeaky clean and even bouncy). This conditioner in particular contains the active ingredient pyrithione zinc for keeping dryness and itchiness at bay.

Dove DermaCare Anti-Dandruff Conditioner, $5, Amazon

5. Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color

Maybelline’s new matte lip glosses pack the same saturation and staying power as their designer counterparts, but at a fraction of the price. They’re also not sticky — more velvety — like some others we’ve come across, and the shade range is perfect for fall.

Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color, $8, Amazon

6. Tata Harper Clarifying Mask

This all-natural clarifying mask from Tata Harper is formulated with an alpha hydroxy acid superfruit blend that exfoliates skin, while salicylic acid helps to control excess oil and reduce breakouts. Consumers especially love it for its ability to clarify without overdrying.

Tata Harper Clarifying Mask, $68, Amazon

7. Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish

Get the salon treatment at home with this nail polish from Essie. Just apply your desired color (this Last Night's Look shade is perfect for every day), top with the gel coat, and you’re ready to go for up to 14 days. (Amazon reviewers hail this line for its staying power.)

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish, $11, Amazon

8. Clark’s Botanicals Retinol Rescue Overnight Cream

This rejuvenating cream from Clark’s Botanicals time-releases retinol to combat signs of aging, along with vitamin E and jasmine absolute for fighting free radicals and marine extract for brightening overall complexion.

Clark’s Botanicals Retinol Rescue Overnight Cream, $98, Amazon

9. RMS Beauty Pop Collection

This mini palette from natural cosmetics brand RMS contains everything you need — including a highlighter, bronzer and lip and cheek balms — to create a healthy, radiant look either at home or on the go.

RMS Beauty Pop Collection, $44, Amazon

10. Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Featherlight Styling Cream

This cream from Ouidad is a miracle for curly hair. It’s lightweight so it doesn’t weigh strands down, protects them from heat and UV damage and (finally!) helps tame frizz.

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Featherlight Styling Cream, $26, Amazon

11. Supergoop 100% Mineral Invincible SPF 45 Setting Powder

This new sweat-resistant setting powder from Supergoop not only helps reduce shine, but also contains SPF 45 for UV protection. It’s also refillable — a must for outdoor workouts!

Supergoop 100% Mineral Invincible SPF 45 Setting Powder, $30, Amazon

12. Nivea Vanilla & Almond Oil Infused Lotion

Last, but not least, this lotion from Nivea is infused with softening almond oil and claims to offer up to 24 hours of moisture. Plus, it has the most amazing vanilla scent!

Nivea Vanilla & Almond Oil Infused Lotion, $24 for 3-Pack, Amazon

Interested in checking out other award winners? We've rounded up our top picks from Allure's Best of Beauty Awards 2017 and the Influenster Awards 2017.