Oprah almost broke a big etiquette rule at the royal wedding!

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

What do you do when you realize your dress is an etiquette faux pas less than 24 hours before attending a royal wedding?

Well, if you’re Oprah, you get a team to work all night on a new one.

The media mogul, who was a guest at Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle’s wedding on Saturday, shared her near mishap on Instagram.

“Realized Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too ‘white’ for a wedding,” she captioned a video where she explains how fashion designer Stella McCartney came to her rescue.

“I would like to thank the Stella McCartney team for working all night long to get this dress finished because we had ‘dress-gate’ — wrong color,” she said while donning the new dress, a pale pink knee-length piece trimmed with lace.

Oprah Winfrey wears the new dress Stella McCartney's team created for her the night before the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Reuters

“Now we have the right color,” she exclaimed.

Phew, crisis averted!