Sarah Jessica Parker reveals the 1 beauty product she can't live without

When Sarah Jessica Parker speaks, style and beauty lovers listen.

Whether she’s dishing on her shoe line, sharing her keys to a long and happy marriage or revealing her go-to fashion tricks, we're all ears when the “Sex and the City” star reveals the secrets to her effortless charm and iconic look.

During a February appearance on the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” After Show, Parker gushed about the one beauty product she always keeps in her makeup bag.

The star is obsessed with Laura Mercier’s caviar stick in jungle, a deep green shade. “I always have it,” Parker said. “Because I don’t basically wear anything else. I don’t wear a base or anything.”

The shade might seem daring, but a simple smudge of green eyeliner can make your eyes pop, especially if they’re blue or green.

So, after trying out many different options, we rounded up our favorite creamy eyeliners and pencils to get Parker’s everyday smokey eye.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Jungle, $29, Macy's

Also available at Sephora, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's.

Parker’s favorite product serves as both a liner and shadow, providing double the bang for your buck. This Laura Mercier stick glides on easily and stays put all day. It's available in a variety of matte and metallic finishes, which, when used together, create an epic smokey look for a big night out.

Yves Saint Laurent Dessin du Regard Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Green, $30, Nordstrom

Also available at Sephora and Lord and Taylor.

Similar in price to Parker's go-to product, this Yves Saint Laurent waterproof eyeliner goes on delicately, unlike some eyeliners that feel like they scrape your eye line. Plus, it lasts for months. That's an investment we can get behind!

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Dark Golden Green, $20, Sephora

Also available at Macy's and Nordstrom.

Urban Decay's glide-on pencil feels smooth and hardens in about 30 seconds. Then, it doesn't budge till the end of the day. It also comes in more than 40 shades — ranging from bright, bold hues to subdued, shimmery neutrals.

Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes in Whomping Willow, $18, Nordstrom

Also available at Macy's and Dillard's.

Looking for an everyday shade that can take you from day to night? Clinique's Chubby Stick might do the trick. For an daytime look, apply one thin layer. Then, in the evening, add a few more strokes of the creamy crayon and smudge with your fingertip to create more drama.

Covergirl Flamed Out Shadow Pencil in Ashen Glow Flame, $6, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

This pencil is just thin enough to create a defined (but not sharp) line. It's also thick enough to use all over as a shadow. Use the vivid, mossy green for a chic, eye-popping look similar to Parker's. You'll channel Carrie Bradshaw in a snap!

