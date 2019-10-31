Hopelessly devoted “Grease” fans — with big bank accounts — can bid on the skintight pants and black leather jacket worn by Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 movie musical. It's such an iconic outfit, in fact, that Savannah Guthrie wore it as her costume for TODAY's Halloween celebration this year!

Newton-John, 71, is selling more than 500 items at Julien’s Auction House in Beverly Hills on Saturday with a portion of the proceeds benefiting her cancer treatment center in Melbourne, Australia.

Olivia Newton-John is auctioning off her the iconic black leather outfit she wore in the "Grease" finale. Everett Collection

Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien’s Auctions, estimates that the “Grease” finale outfit could fetch up to $200,000.

“It’s one of the most iconic pieces in pop culture history,” Julien told TODAY Style. “Bidding is already at $100,000.”

Julien noted that the sheer gown Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President,” to John F. Kennedy, sold for a record-breaking $4.8 million in 2016.

“There are examples of where similar pieces have sold for over a million,” he explained. “But at the end of the day, it’s up to the public.”

Olivia Newton-John is selling more than 500 items — including two jackets from "Grease" — to raise money for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center in Melbourne, Australia. TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP - Getty Images

Also up for auction is a Pink Ladies jacket embroidered with “Sandy,” the name of Newton-John’s beloved character, and an original script for the film. Those who are pre-approved by Julien's, can bid by phone, proxy, online or in person.

Newton-John admitted it’s bittersweet to part with memorabilia as each piece has a special story, like her jacket and pants that were so tight she had to be sewn into them.

“I wanted to hold on to things I love, but then I realized I am never going to wear them again,” she said during an interview with CNBC “Make It.”

But Newton, who's battling cancer for the third time since 1992, finds comfort in knowing her “Grease” will go toward her center.

“Somebody had mentioned that they’d raise a lot of money,” she said. “I thought, ‘Well, I have them for goodness sake, that would be a great idea.”