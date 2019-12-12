Olivia Newton-John gets back 'Grease' jacket from anonymous bidder

A fan, hopelessly devoted to Olivia Newton-John, purchased the black leather jacket she wore on "Grease" — and then returned that famous wardrobe piece to her.

The Australian sweetheart raised $2.4 million last month by auctioning off more than 500 items of personal memorabilia to benefit her Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in her hometown of Melbourne.

That jacket, which went for $243,200, was worn by Newton-John in closing scenes of the 1978 musical classic. The singer had it on moments before she and co-star John Travolta broke into "You're The One That I Want."

A month after the auction, the buyer had the jacket wrapped in a pink gift box and surprised Newton-John, 71, according to footage of the meet-and-greet recorded on Dec. 8 and posted earlier this week on the Facebook page of Julien's Auctions.

"Are you serious?" said the stunned Newton-John with her hands to her face. She then gave the man a huge hug. "That is the sweetest thing."

The man did not want to be identified and Julien's Auctions blurred his face in the posted video.

"This jacket belongs to you and the collective soul of those who love you, those for whom you are the soundtrack of their lives. It should not sit in a billionaire's closet for country club bragging rights," the anonymous buyer said.

"For this reason I humbly and respectfully return it to its rightful owner, which is you."

The man appeared to identify himself as a Southern California doctor and wished Newton-John the best in her third battle with breast cancer.

"Godspeed for a quick recovery. Should you ever need medical advice or support from a trusted doctor in L.A. I will be there," he said.

The singer, best known for 1970s hits like "Let Me Be There," "If You Love Me (Let Me Know)" and "Physical," said she honestly loved this gift.

"You're the best, you're the best! I'm so grateful," Newton-John said. "This is the most beautiful present, but mainly it's your heart that I'm grateful for."