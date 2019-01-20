Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

One nutritionist is taking on the culture of Instagram perfection in a powerful series of posts showcasing the stark difference between Instagram and reality.

Lyndi Cohen, an Australian dietitian, nutritionist and blogger, has been challenging Instagram-perfect images that flood your feeds. In a series of side-by-side comparison pictures, Cohen shares a perfectly posed and lighted photo showcasing her best attributes which would typically appear in a someone’s feed. Alongside the picture perfect photo is a snap that is less staged, but so much more relatable to many women.

Her post is aimed at health and fitness experts looking to help and influence others.

"Stand for real health," she writes. "Promote self-acceptance. Be a role model."

Cohen has shared countless “Instagram vs. Reality” pictures on her feed in an effort to encourage people not to compare themselves to photos they see on the internet.

"Here's another example of why you shouldn't compare yourself or your body with strangers on Instagram,” she shared on Instagram. “Photos were taken 10 minutes apart. The one of the left is me posing with flattering lighting. The one of the right actually looks like me when I go for a walk.”

"The photo on the right is what you often don’t see... but I want you to see it, my body from all angles,” Cohen revealed on social media. “Both bodies are just as healthy (and worthy) as one another. Here’s the thing. You know Instagram is everyone’s highlights reel, not real life - and yet knowing this doesn’t take away the sting of comparison."

Through her blog and social media platforms, Cohen keeps it real and shares photos that are 100 percent free of Photoshop to show that what we see on Instagram isn’t real life.

Similar to Cohen, models Iskra Lawrence, La'Tecia Thomas, and Chessie King have also used their social media platforms to challenge the expectations that social media puts on what we should or should not look like.

“This is important to realise: People are OK to see your imperfect side,” Cohen wrote. “People tend to like you more when you keep it real and turn up as the real, imperfect you. When we see someone else being imperfect, it's a relief because we realise we can just be ourselves as well. Phew!”