May 13, 2019, 8:49 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Most of us shudder at the thought of extra-long nostril hair, but some beauty lovers are purposely trying to make nose hair appear longer.

Yes, you heard that right: Nose hair extensions are actually a thing, and we're completely confused by this bizarre beauty trend.

It's kind of ironic, really, since most of us would be horrified if a giant nose hair suddenly sprung out of nowhere. But then again, weird beauty and fashion trends never truly surprise us.

Believe it or not, this bizarre trend has been around for a while. Back in 2017, Instagram user @gret_chen_chen gave her followers a good laugh when she posted a selfie rocking fake eyelashes glued to the base of her nostrils.

After that, plenty of brave beauty fans tried their hand at the odd trend.

Many of them shared video tutorials to help others achieve the same je ne sais quoi.

And beauty lovers everywhere were left wondering: Wouldn't falsies make your nose itch?

Nose hair extensions had a brief revival in 2018, too.

And social media users had a good time poking fun at the trend.

About halfway through 2019, this strange trend is suddenly back once again. And people have mixed feelings about it!

Some find it hilarious.

While others just wish nose hair extensions blow away.

To each their own, but we can't help but hope this odd trend fizzles out fast.