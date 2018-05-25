The top buys from Nordstrom's huge sale, according to our style editor

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Looking for a staple summer sandal? What about the perfect dress for every or any upcoming wedding? Have you found the swimsuit you'll wear to the pool? If you answered no to any of those questions, you're in luck.

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale is stocked with summer styles, including clothes, swimsuits, shoes, accessories, home decor and more. And it's all up to 40 percent off!

Fair warning: Stylish pieces are selling out fast. Some of our style editor's favorites sold out in an hour ... seriously.

Still, our very own TODAY Style editor sifted through Nordstrom's major sale and picked out the things she'd buy herself!

The sale ends June 3.

BP Perfect Shirt, $29 (usually $49), Nordstrom

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

This lightweight top will work as well for the office as it will buttoned loosely over a bathing suit at the beach.

Chelsea28 Sheer Emroidered Midi Dress, $80 (usually $159), Nordstrom

Midi-length dresses are the style of the season. Wear a pretty floral one with sandals for a fresh daytime look, or throw on a strappy heel for a special occasion.

Steve Madden Stecy Sandal, $50 (usually $80), Nordstrom

A strappy sandal in a nude color with a short heel will work for almost any occasion or summer event. (We're looking at you, wedding season.)

Varsity Stripe Tee, $27 (usually $45), Nordstrom

Stay relaxed and cool with this deep V-neck top with an athletic-themed accent. This will be great to throw on over a sundress on a cool summer night but will also work well into fall.

Sketchy Floral Robe, $35 (usually $58), Nordstrom

There’s something so special about wearing a short, silky robe as you get ready for a night out on the town. But this works just as well for lounging with morning coffee on a sticky summer morning, which, let’s be honest, is much more likely.

Jayne Sandal, $84 (usually $120), Nordstrom

Platforms are back, baby! And there’s nothing like leaning into the retro trend with a throwback color, like this velvety marigold.

Caslon Off-Duty Tie Front Knit Dress, $35 (usually $59), Nordstrom

Prediction: This will be the dress you live in all summer. It’s the perfect mix of comfy and cute that’s perfect for a day of traveling. Throw on flat slides, a pair of sunnies and maybe even a fedora to pull the whole look together.

Chriselle x J.O.A. Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $54 (usually $109), Nordstrom

We're all about the jumpsuit! Throw on this piece and you’ll look incredibly stylish in a second.

Stripe Pajamas, $65 (usually $108), Nordstrom

Treat yourself! Maybe it’s time to upgrade from the same ratty T-shirt and worn-out boxers in which you normally sleep to something a little more grown-up.

Tie Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $66 (usually $110), Nordstrom

This one is sweet, and another is sexy, but both are perfect for all your summer funitivities. Three cheers for one-pieces!

Nevie Knotted Tie Sandal, $30 (usually $50), Nordstrom

A flat slide sandal that could look fancy enough for a ballgown but relaxed enough for the boardwalk? It exists!

Oda Slide Sandal, $84 (usually $120), Nordstrom

Are you sensing a theme here? Mules are definitely back in style. Whether you’re going funky in a colorful print or keeping it classy in a metallic blush, this block-heel sandal will add a dose of cool to any outfit.