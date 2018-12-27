Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

One of Nordstrom's biggest sales of the year just started! So grab your Christmas money and gift cards and prepare to stock up for the new year.

Now through Jan. 2, you can get your hands on popular brands at discounts up to 50 percent off, including Burberry, Ugg, Calvin Klein and more. Whether you need to return some Christmas gifts or have a few extra bucks to spend after the holidays, now is the time to revamp your style and home for 2019. We found tons of deals on women's clothing and accessories, men's clothing and accessories, shoes, home goods and kids' stuff.

Here are some of our favorite items from Nordstrom's half-yearly sale:

1. Bobeau One-Button Fleece Wrap Cardigan, $29 (usually $58), Nordstrom

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The 3,900 likes on Nordstrom don't lie — people are obsessed with this wrap cardigan! It can be worn open or buttoned and comes in 10 colors.

2. BP. Cozy Turtleneck Sweater, $29 (usually $49), Nordstrom

This cozy oversized turtleneck is a cotton-blend, perfect both stylish and warm for work or errands on the weekends.

3. Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat, $38 (usually $58), Nordstrom

This peacoat is classy and chic. It's available in four fashionable colors and the tortoiseshell-patterned buttons add some extra flare.

4. BP. Washed Moto Leggings, $23 (usually $39), Nordstrom

These leggings feature edgy, biker-inspired details. Opt for a classic style in black or trendy in olive green.

5. Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $99 (usually $199), Nordstrom

Who wouldn't love a nice cashmere sweater? This closet staple will look good with dress pants or jeans.

6. Hunter Kids First Classic Starcloud Glitter Rain Boot, $38 (usually $55), Nordstrom

Kids will love these stylish glitter rain boots. And they'll keep little toes nice and dry!

7. Ugg Ascot Pinnacle Slipper, $84 (usually $140), Nordstrom

These men's slippers feature water-resistant leather with a durable rubber sole for indoor and outdoor wear.

8. BP. Floral Scarf, $14 (usually $29), Nordstrom

This fabulous scarf can totally transform a simple outfit. The pink florals will add a fun touch to any wardrobe.

9. 400 Thread Count Organic Cotton Pillowcases, $21 (usually $35), Nordstrom

Start off the new year with some clean new bedding. These luxe pillowcases are sure to help you get a good night's rest.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!