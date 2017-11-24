Calling all beauty fans! Nordstrom is offering some of its hottest skin care, cosmetic and hair care items for up to 20 percent, 30 percent and even 55 percent off (in some cases, that's off of already-reduced prices) as part of its big Black Friday sale.

From $6 Benefit highlighters to a $20 MAC Lip Kit (plus free gift with purchase!), read on for some of our top picks, and shop the entire sale at Nordstrom.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Bobbi Brown All Day Eye & Lip Kit, now $27, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Bobbi Brown All Day Eye & Lip Kit, now $27, Nordstrom

Perfect for the girl on the go, this travel-friendly set from Bobbi Brown (a $72 value) includes the brand’s Deluxe sample Eye Opening Mascara in Black, Mini Ultra Fine Eyeliner Brush, Full-size Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner in Black Ink and Art Stick Liquid Lip in English Rose (makeup bag included).

Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser Duo, now $15, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser Duo, now $15, Nordstrom

This miracle product from Philosophy works as a cleanser, toner and makeup remover in one. Give the duo (valued at $27) to one lucky recipient, or save the mini for a stocking stuffer.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Aurora Glow Kit, now $24, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anastasia Beverly Hills Aurora Glow Kit, now $24, Nordstrom

Give the gift of endless glow with this aurora-inspired palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills (marked down from $40). It opens to reveal a collection of six metallic powder highlighters for finding your recipient’s best light.

Disney x Kiehl’s Since 1851 Mighty Moisture Face & Body Set, now $35, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Disney x Kiehl’s Since 1851 Mighty Moisture Face & Body Set, now $35, Nordstrom

This kit (valued at $66) from the Disney x Kiehl’s holiday collection contains the essentials for keeping clean and hydrated this winter, wrapped up in an adorable Mickey-print box. Gift it to the kid (girl or boy) at heart.

MAC Look in a Box Saint No Angel Mini Lip Kit, now $20, Nordstrom

Nordstrom MAC Look in a Box Saint No Angel Mini Lip Kit, now $20, Nordstrom

Valued at $40, this carefully-curated set from MAC includes New Little MAC Lipglass in Saint No Angel, New Little MAC Lipglass in Totally Buff, New Little MAC Lipstick in Dandy Apple and New Little MAC Lipstick in Love Me Lots. If you act fast, you can also score a gift with purchase (two deluxe LIpglass samples), bringing the value up to $60.

Impressions Vanity Co. Touch XL Dimmable LED Makeup Mirror with Removable 5x Mirror & Compact Mirror, now $48, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Impressions Vanity Co. Touch XL Dimmable LED Makeup Mirror with Removable 5x Mirror & Compact Mirror, now $48, Nordstrom

Give the girl who’s always watching beauty tutorials the pro treatment with this vlogger-approved light-up mirror from Impressions Vanity Co. It includes a groove for stashing everything your giftee needs to create her latest look, and comes complete with a compact mirror for traveling.

Urban Decay The Ultimate Pair Vice Lipstick & 24/7 Pencil Duo, now $15, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Urban Decay The Ultimate Pair Vice Lipstick & 24/7 Pencil Duo, now $15, Nordstrom

Urban Decay is known for offering lipsticks and pencils with high color payoff and serious staying power. Scoop up a duo (valued at $37) in 1993 (shown) or Big Bang (bright fuchsia). For $15 a pop, you might want to grab both.

Foreo LUNA Mini 2 Compact Facial Cleansing Device, now $108, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Foreo LUNA Mini 2 Compact Facial Cleansing Device, now $108, Nordstrom

Washing your face becomes an experience with this cleansing device from Foreo (marked down from $139). It features eight adjustable intensities, and comes in four bright colors, for customizing your clean.

Benefit Cosmetics Highlighter Hot Shots Trio, now $18, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Benefit Cosmetics Highlighter Hot Shots Trio, now $18, Nordstrom

This trio of strobe lights from Benefit includes the brand’s bestselling Watt's Up Champagne Cream-to-Powder Highlighter, High Beam Satiny Pinky Liquid Highlighter and Sun Beam Golden Bronze Liquid Highlighter. Gift it to the party girl in your life to ensure it’s put to good use.

T3 PROi Professional Hair Dryer, $149, Nordstrom

Nordstrom T3 PROi Professional Hair Dryer, $149, Nordstrom

Valued at $350, this pro hair dryer from T3 is designed with a brushless motor and T3 Tourmaline® ProAire technology for powerful (read: fast) results — perfect for the no-nonsense beauty maven.

Charlotte Tilbury Eye Essentials Duo, now $27, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Eye Essentials Duo, now $27, Nordstrom

The eyes have it, or at least they will with this limited-edition essentials duo from Charlotte Tilbury. Valued at $42, it includes the brand’s full-size Rock 'n' Kohl Iconic Liquid Eyeliner Pencil in Bedroom Black and travel-size Full Fat Lashes Mascara (they stay put for up to 14 hours so you don’t need to worry about them melting off mid-ball drop).

GLAMGLOW Youth, Contour & Glow Set, now $39, Nordstrom

Nordstrom GLAMGLOW Youth, Contour & Glow Set, now $39, Nordstrom

Give the skin care lover this dynamic set, which includes GLAMGLOW’s VOLCASMIC Matte Glow Moisturizer, YOUTHMUD Tinglexfoliate Treatment and GRAVITYMUD Firming Treatment. Valued at $95, the packaging is so pretty you don’t need to worry about any wrapping.

Stila Morning to Moonlight Waterproof Eyeliner Trio, now $22, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stila Morning to Moonlight Waterproof Eyeliner Trio, now $22, Nordstrom

This small, but striking set (valued at $65) includes Stila’s beloved Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Intense Black and Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner in Stingray and Lionfish. Use it to create a variety of winged and smoky looks.

Laura Geller Beauty It Takes Two Lip & Lash Kit, now $18, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Laura Geller Beauty It Takes Two Lip & Lash Kit, now $18, Nordstrom

Last, but certainly not least, this limited-edition duo includes two stars — GlamLASH Dramatic Volumizing Mascara in Black and Fifty Kisses Lip Locking Liquid Color in Beige Bite — from Laura Geller Beauty for upping the drama this holiday season and beyond.

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Shop our ultimate guide!